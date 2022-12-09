Read full article on original website
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
Oklahoma DHS sees increase in card skimming with over 100 SNAP users impacted
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has seen an increase in card skimming. They believe over 100 Oklahoma SNAP users have been impacted. It doesn’t just impact SNAP customers. It can impact any customer who uses a credit, debit or EBT card on a tampered...
Nearly every Oklahoma trooper has completed active shooter training, OHP says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said almost every trooper in the state has now gone through a specialized active shooter training. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued "Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools," a mandate requiring all troopers get the training done by the end of the year. Trooper Eric Foster said they are on track to meet that goal.
Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Oklahoma doctor addresses 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV
Hospitals across the country are seeing a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Dr. Dale Bratzler from OU Health gave insight into how this is impacting hospitals. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahoma health expert gives safety tips for buying toys
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahomans make their holiday shopping lists for kids, buyers should beware of potential risks. Last year, more than 152,000 children ended up in the emergency room with toy-related injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commisssion. The best rule is to check the box for...
Devon, American Heart Association bring mental health resources to first responders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizations partnered to provide mental health resources to first responders in Oklahoma. After more than half of the adults in the U.S. said COVID-19 negatively impacted their well-being, Devon Energy and the American Heart Association came together for a campaign. "When you think about the incredible...
Oklahoma salon hopes to make women look, feel their best
OKLAHOMA CITY — A salon in Oklahoma is hoping to make women look and feel their best. Tayauna’s Place, a local salon and barbershop, hosted its official grand opening Sunday night. Their owner said there’s a story of strength behind the name after their sister died from breast cancer.
TEEM accepting toy donations for children of incarcerated parents
The Education and Employment Ministry is asking people to donate toys that can be given to the children of incarcerated individuals in Oklahoma. A volunteer coordinator for TEEM spoke with KOCO about the toy drive. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking severe storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is in the video player above. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive...
TIMELINE: Severe storms expected to move across Oklahoma Tuesday morning
Severe storms are expected to move across Oklahoma Tuesday morning. There is a low-to-medium risk for tornadoes and hail could be expected. KOCO 5 meteorologist Damon Lane breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
Deadline approaching for Oklahoma nonprofits in need of financial help
OKLAHOMA CITY — The deadline for nonprofit groups looking for financial relief is quickly approaching. Organizations have until Thursday night to submit their names for $25 million that will be distributed by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Those looking for financial help must be local, a nonprofit group and...
Gov. Kevin Stitt says Mexican consulate will open spring 2023 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring. The Consulate of Mexico will provide services and assistance to Oklahoma's growing Mexican community, according to a news release. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans...
High-profile golf event coming to Oklahoma in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after one of golf’s biggest tournaments made its way to Tulsa, another high-profile event is headed to Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt was excited Wednesday about LIV Golf’s announcement they’ll play in Broken Arrow in 2023. Others are hesitant to celebrate. "Oklahoma is...
Factory jobs in Oklahoma booming after pandemic, recession
OKLAHOMA CITY — While some industries are finding it hard to bounce back from the pandemic and withstand the recession, factory jobs in Oklahoma are trending in the opposite direction. Open the video player above for the full story.
Oklahoma ranks low among states when it comes to starting a business
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks low among states when it comes to where you should start a business. Forbes ranked the Sooner State 42 out of the 50 U.S. states. The state’s Chamber of Commerce said it all goes back to a need for tax reform. The state...
LIV Golf announces 2023 event in Oklahoma
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf on Wednesday announced that an event will be held in Oklahoma this summer. The Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow will host a LIV Golf event May 12-14. League officials said fans can see 12 teams of world-class golfing legends such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer go head-to-head in a weekend of shotgun starts.
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. “Kilauea...
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
