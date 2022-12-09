ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma health expert gives safety tips for buying toys

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahomans make their holiday shopping lists for kids, buyers should beware of potential risks. Last year, more than 152,000 children ended up in the emergency room with toy-related injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commisssion. The best rule is to check the box for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma salon hopes to make women look, feel their best

OKLAHOMA CITY — A salon in Oklahoma is hoping to make women look and feel their best. Tayauna’s Place, a local salon and barbershop, hosted its official grand opening Sunday night. Their owner said there’s a story of strength behind the name after their sister died from breast cancer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
WAYNE, OK
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking severe storms moving across Oklahoma. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is in the video player above. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Deadline approaching for Oklahoma nonprofits in need of financial help

OKLAHOMA CITY — The deadline for nonprofit groups looking for financial relief is quickly approaching. Organizations have until Thursday night to submit their names for $25 million that will be distributed by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Those looking for financial help must be local, a nonprofit group and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

High-profile golf event coming to Oklahoma in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after one of golf’s biggest tournaments made its way to Tulsa, another high-profile event is headed to Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt was excited Wednesday about LIV Golf’s announcement they’ll play in Broken Arrow in 2023. Others are hesitant to celebrate. "Oklahoma is...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

LIV Golf announces 2023 event in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf on Wednesday announced that an event will be held in Oklahoma this summer. The Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow will host a LIV Golf event May 12-14. League officials said fans can see 12 teams of world-class golfing legends such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer go head-to-head in a weekend of shotgun starts.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. “Kilauea...
HAWAII STATE
KOCO

Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy