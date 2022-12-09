Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County deputies involved in deadly force incident, suspect fled
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Deputies were involved in an incident in southeast Rochester involving the use of deadly force. The incident happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. Wednesday near Planet Fitness in southeast Rochester. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the warrants unit as well...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
KAAL-TV
Bikes, lawnmower taken from Cascade Twp. storage facility
(ABC 6 News) – A Cascade Township storage facility reported a $450 theft Saturday. Between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10, an unknown suspect cut two padlocks on a storage unit at Storage Rentals of America on Hadley View Court NE, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
KAAL-TV
Missouri man arrested at Albert Lea KFC with missing children
(ABC 6 News) – A St. Louis, MO man appeared in Freeborn County Court yesterday on two charges of depriving another of parental rights, after being found at an Albert Lea restaurant with his missing children. Christopher Michael Gonzalez, 43, is accused of taking his two children from their...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Cascade Creek Memory Care Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a structure fire reported at Cascade Creek Memory Care early Wednesday morning. RFD said upon arrival, crews reported nothing showing from the exterior of the building, but found light smoke once they entered inside. Crews found that...
KAAL-TV
Lanesboro man killed in loading accident in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Lanesboro man was killed on Monday in a loading accident in Chickasaw County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:55 a.m. at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. in Lawler. Joseph Gathje, 21, of Lanesboro, was trying to load a...
KAAL-TV
$7,000 donated to Law Enforcement memorial in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received a $7,000 check for the memorial being built in Rochester Monday. The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association, who made the generous donation holds a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament every year in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in September of 2013.
KAAL-TV
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted Co. cautions residents it’s illegal to dump, plow or push snow onto highway
(ABC 6 News) – Snow is back in the forecast this week, and Olmsted County wants to remind residents of their snow removal policy. The county says that it is “unlawful to dump, plow, or push snow from private driveways onto the highway.” Under Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 160.2715, violation of the statute is a misdemeanor.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Multicultural Recreation Center plans to open early 2023
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Pastor Andre Crockett is on a mission to transform the Gage East Gym into a Multicultural Recreation Center. But he still needs your help to make it happen. Pastor Crockett said he wants to make this gym the best it can be for kids. The...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
KAAL-TV
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes stops in Minnesota this week
(ABC 6 News) – A holiday tradition is back in Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making stops in more than two-dozen towns across the state this year after a two-year hiatus. The Holiday Train with 14 brightly colored rail cars with hundreds of thousands of...
seehafernews.com
Nurse Accused Of Cutting Man’s Foot Off Barred From Health Care Work
The western Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a man’s foot is out of jail, but cannot work in health care. The judge in 38-year-old Mary Brown’s case yesterday set conditions for her release. Pierce County prosecutors say Brown cut a man’s foot off back in May.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
