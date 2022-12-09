Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
FOX Sports
Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90
Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128
Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Jackson State following Smith's 20-point game
Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -21.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State's 69-51 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Bulldogs have gone 5-0...
FOX Sports
UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak
UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against...
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas
Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
FOX Sports
Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy: 'Is it Hurts or the team?' | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry continues to brew. Micah Parsons went on Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller's Podcast, 'The VonCast,' and was asked whether Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy is due to himself or the team. Miller gave credit to both, but Parsons then said: 'It’s system and team.' He then continued, saying quote: 'I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.' The NFC East rivals face each other on Christmas Eve. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and James Jones debate whether Parsons' comments were fair or foul.
FOX Sports
Questions From Fansville: December Window Edition | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt answers a couple of questions from you, the fans! Today's questions begin with the crowded December calendar in college football, where many programs must make key decisions involving the transfer portal and coaching positions, all the while practicing and preparing for their bowl games. Then, Klatt talks about the interesting matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the CFP, and whether or not Ohio State truly has a chance to take down the top ranked Bulldogs.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
FOX Sports
This college football bowl season will be the last of its kind
It’s a busy time on the college football calendar. The transfer portal is open and filled with more than 1,000 players. The early signing period for high school recruits is right around the corner. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Plus, we’re about to kick off a run of 42 bowl games in a 23-day span.
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
FOX Sports
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
