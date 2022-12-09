Read full article on original website
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
FOX Sports
Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then. Mitchell scored 34 points facing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks for the first time since his final game with Utah last April, and the Cavaliers rolled to a 105-90 victory Wednesday night. The Jazz lost to Dallas 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference, then Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios. If the playoffs...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'not ready to play,' could join Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ended a long, public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday when they signed a different veteran receiver, T.Y. Hilton. However, Beckham could still end up with a blue star on his helmet the next time he appears in an NFL game....
FOX Sports
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
FOX Sports
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
FOX Sports
Questions From Fansville: December Window Edition | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt answers a couple of questions from you, the fans! Today's questions begin with the crowded December calendar in college football, where many programs must make key decisions involving the transfer portal and coaching positions, all the while practicing and preparing for their bowl games. Then, Klatt talks about the interesting matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the CFP, and whether or not Ohio State truly has a chance to take down the top ranked Bulldogs.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets
With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
FOX Sports
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
FOX Sports
Could Titans’ recent struggles actually cost them the AFC South?
End-of-season NFL playoff odds indicate that the Titans should feel pretty comfortable. With four weeks left in the regular season, they have an 85% chance of winning the AFC South, according to FiveThirtyEight. They control their fate. But Tennessee (7-6) fell Sunday to division rival Jacksonville (5-8), keeping the latter's...
FOX Sports
Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?
Another captivating week of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to drop his "Herd Hierarchy" following Week 14. Many of the teams remained the same at the top, while there's some movement in the back half of the top 10. Here is the "Herd Hierarchy" following Week 14, with insights from FOX Bet.
