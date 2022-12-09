The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry continues to brew. Micah Parsons went on Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller's Podcast, 'The VonCast,' and was asked whether Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy is due to himself or the team. Miller gave credit to both, but Parsons then said: 'It’s system and team.' He then continued, saying quote: 'I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.' The NFC East rivals face each other on Christmas Eve. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and James Jones debate whether Parsons' comments were fair or foul.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO