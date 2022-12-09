Read full article on original website
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony squared off in nationally televised HS showcase | UNDISPUTED
Last night, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony's sons faced off on a nationally televised high school showcase. Bronny James put up 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists in Sierra Canyon’s 62-51 win over Christ the King. Melo's son, Kiyan Anthony, finished with eight points. Shannon Sharpe shares his biggest takeaways from the game, 20 years after LeBron and Melo faced off in high school.
FOX Sports
UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak
UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves trade for Sean Murphy in three-team trade
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland A's as part of a three-team trade, several outlets reported Monday. Murphy, a Gold Glove catcher, bolsters a team consistently near the top of the NL East. The Braves went 101-61 last season, winning the division, and won the 2021 World Series.
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander faces Shohei Ohtani at Driveline in Seattle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander talks about his trip up to Driveline in Seattle, Washington where he got to face Shohei Ohtani on the iPitch. Safe to say it was not an easy day in the batter's box.
FOX Sports
Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas
Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy: 'Is it Hurts or the team?' | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry continues to brew. Micah Parsons went on Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller's Podcast, 'The VonCast,' and was asked whether Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy is due to himself or the team. Miller gave credit to both, but Parsons then said: 'It’s system and team.' He then continued, saying quote: 'I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.' The NFC East rivals face each other on Christmas Eve. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and James Jones debate whether Parsons' comments were fair or foul.
FOX Sports
Questions From Fansville: December Window Edition | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt answers a couple of questions from you, the fans! Today's questions begin with the crowded December calendar in college football, where many programs must make key decisions involving the transfer portal and coaching positions, all the while practicing and preparing for their bowl games. Then, Klatt talks about the interesting matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the CFP, and whether or not Ohio State truly has a chance to take down the top ranked Bulldogs.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
FOX Sports
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets
With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
