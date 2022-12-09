Why Brazil's Danilo did not receive red card for high boot vs Croatia: English referee Michael Oliver opts for yellow instead

Croatia head into the World Cup 2022 semi-final hoping to upset yet another of the favourites, having already knocked out Brazil and seen off Belgium in the group stage - now they face Argentina.There’s real reason to believe the Europeans could make it back-to-back finals, too, given the form of excellent young defender Josko Gvardiol, the dominance they have in midfield at times and the shot-stopping ability of goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic.The latter has been crucial in penalty shootouts already, but he’ll now also have to see off Lionel Messi and Co across 90 minutes first.This is only the second...

1 HOUR AGO