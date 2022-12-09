Why Brazil's Danilo did not receive red card for high boot vs Croatia: English referee Michael Oliver opts for yellow instead

Read full article on original website
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Argentina vs Croatia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
One of these teams was supposed to be here, but the other one was not as Argentina and Croatia meet in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, knowing a spot in the title match is on the line. Argentina came into the World Cup as second-favorites to win the tournament, behind...
Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022
Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Is Argentina vs Croatia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup semi-final
Croatia head into the World Cup 2022 semi-final hoping to upset yet another of the favourites, having already knocked out Brazil and seen off Belgium in the group stage - now they face Argentina.There’s real reason to believe the Europeans could make it back-to-back finals, too, given the form of excellent young defender Josko Gvardiol, the dominance they have in midfield at times and the shot-stopping ability of goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic.The latter has been crucial in penalty shootouts already, but he’ll now also have to see off Lionel Messi and Co across 90 minutes first.This is only the second...
When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes
The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial World Cup penalty for England against France
Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night. WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said.
Worst England World Cup eliminations: List of earliest times Three Lions crashed out after defeat vs France
It's not easy being an England fan at World Cups. Even the famous "It's Coming Home" song reminds them of "30 years of hurt." Since the song's release in 1996, another 26 years and six World Cups have rolled by without England glory. Not many of their misses have been near, either...
Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup
United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
England vs France live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal as France retake lead and Kane skies penalty
FRA – Aurelien Tchouameni (17), Olivier Giroud (78) England (4-3-3 right to left): 1. Pickford (GK) — 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 8. Henderson, 4. Rice, 22. Bellingham — 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 20. Foden. France lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): 1....
France vs Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups for FIFA Qatar 2022 semifinal
France secured their place in the 2022 World Cup semifinals with an impressive 2-1 win over England in the last eight. Olivier Giroud's late goal kept Les Bleus on track to defend their title in Qatar as they now take on Morocco for a spot in the final. Walid Regragui's...
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
