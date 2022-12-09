ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony squared off in nationally televised HS showcase | UNDISPUTED

Last night, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony's sons faced off on a nationally televised high school showcase. Bronny James put up 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists in Sierra Canyon’s 62-51 win over Christ the King. Melo's son, Kiyan Anthony, finished with eight points. Shannon Sharpe shares his biggest takeaways from the game, 20 years after LeBron and Melo faced off in high school.
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance

Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
UTAH STATE
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ

The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is chasing down Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Johnson posted a whopping 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, becoming the first wideout in league history with more than 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. It wasn't until last season that another receiver accomplished the feat, with Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp racking up 1,947 receiving yards.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup

Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets

With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Patriots-Raiders

A wild weekend in the NFL saw the Eagles become the first team to secure a playoff berth, while the Lions kept their dreams alive and in the process forced the Vikings to continue to wait to secure their playoff spot. The Cowboys needed a late drive to overcome a Texans upset, while the 49ers, despite injuries to two starting quarterbacks, were still able to win big against the Buccaneers with Brock Purdy rising to the occasion.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson duo leading change in ‘Vikings' narrative

It was in a losing effort, but that didn't make what Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson did on Sunday any less impressive. Jefferson set a new personal single-game record with 223 receiving yards on 11 catches. It's the most of any player in a game this season and was Jefferson's eighth game of 100 receiving yards or more. That's also the most in the NFL this year, in case you were wondering. Davante Adams has seven. Tyreek Hill has six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy