It was in a losing effort, but that didn't make what Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson did on Sunday any less impressive. Jefferson set a new personal single-game record with 223 receiving yards on 11 catches. It's the most of any player in a game this season and was Jefferson's eighth game of 100 receiving yards or more. That's also the most in the NFL this year, in case you were wondering. Davante Adams has seven. Tyreek Hill has six.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO