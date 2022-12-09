ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death

"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Reveals How Dolly Parton’s Thoughts on Retirement Have Rubbed Off on Her

Although there aren’t any plans in the works for her retirement, Reba McEntire revealed how Dolly Parton’s thoughts on retirement have rubbed off on her through the years. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Reba McEntire stated that she’s living the happiest times of her life and she has no plans to slow down and retire. She also recalled speaking to Parton about retirement plans. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’” McEntire explained. “She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’ We’re having a blast.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

