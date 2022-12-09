Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH
Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos
Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death
"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
CMT
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee Cabin, “The Hideaway,” Is Officially On The Market
One of Willie Nelson’s old Tennessee properties has officially hit the market, and can be yours for a whopping $2.5 million, according to People. The property is located in the countryside just 30 minutes outside of Nashville, and features beautiful three-bedroom log cabin. The 155-acre property also boasts two ponds, a hay barn, and plenty of pasture land.
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Reba McEntire Reveals How Dolly Parton’s Thoughts on Retirement Have Rubbed Off on Her
Although there aren’t any plans in the works for her retirement, Reba McEntire revealed how Dolly Parton’s thoughts on retirement have rubbed off on her through the years. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Reba McEntire stated that she’s living the happiest times of her life and she has no plans to slow down and retire. She also recalled speaking to Parton about retirement plans. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’” McEntire explained. “She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’ We’re having a blast.”
Loretta Lynn Explained Why Johnny Cash Was Patsy Cline’s Favorite Kind of Country Music Star
Loretta Lynn said Johnny Cash was just the kind of country music star Patsy Cline liked, partly because of his attitude toward life and his treatment of the “Crazy” singer.
Loretta Lynn Recalls Patsy Cline Stopping A Secret Meeting Concocted To Keep Her Off The Grand Ole Opry: “Inviting Patsy Was Their Mistake”
Talk about a true friend. It’s pretty well-known that Patsy Cline played an instrumental role in helping Loretta Lynn early in her career, as they met not long after Loretta first moved to Nashville and became fast friends. And actually, they were born just five months apart in 1932,...
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
Inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original log cabin had no electricity or running water.
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 1