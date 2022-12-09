Cody Tucker founded 7220 Sports several years ago and has been covering the Wyoming Cowboys and all their sports ever since and was kind enough to spend some time talking to Dahl and myself on this past week’s Sports Friday. The first topic to mention was of course the effect of the transfer portal which many fans see as a negative or as a sign of disloyalty when one of their favorite players transfers to a new school but Cody actually believes the door swings both ways and can be just as much of a benefit as a hitch.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO