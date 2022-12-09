Read full article on original website
Related
svinews.com
Wildlife task force tackles preference points
POWELL — As the Wyoming Wildlife task force prepares for its final meeting Wednesday, members of the group brought one of the toughest issues they’re attempting to tackle to Park County constituents knowing no matter what is done — including nothing — is going to end up in disappointment.
svinews.com
UW budget requests focused on building programs, staff
LARAMIE — Heading into the 2023 legislative session, University of Wyoming will focus on gaining funding to build its programs and support the employees running them, UW President Ed Seidel told the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Friday. The request comes during a recovery period for the...
svinews.com
Kemmerer’s Burnett signs with UW Track & Field
The University of Wyoming Track and Field team has inked Kemmerer’s Owen Burnett to run for the Brown & Gold as announced on the school’s Twitter feed. The Kemmerer High School senior is the reigning 3A state champion in the 1600 and 3200 Meter events from his junior season and has also won the past two individual Wyoming 3A Cross-Country championships as well in 2021 and 2022. His first place were for Mountain View High School as he led the Buffalos to the program’s first two team titles.
svinews.com
Court denies motion to dismiss state education funding lawsuit
CHEYENNE – A Laramie County District Court judge has denied the state’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s K-12 school finance lawsuit, but claims for punitive damages and attorney’s fees to discourage future Legislature underfunding were dismissed. This doesn’t mean relief can’t be granted, such...
svinews.com
Cody Tucker of 7220sports.com Talks Wyoming Cowboys
Cody Tucker founded 7220 Sports several years ago and has been covering the Wyoming Cowboys and all their sports ever since and was kind enough to spend some time talking to Dahl and myself on this past week’s Sports Friday. The first topic to mention was of course the effect of the transfer portal which many fans see as a negative or as a sign of disloyalty when one of their favorite players transfers to a new school but Cody actually believes the door swings both ways and can be just as much of a benefit as a hitch.
svinews.com
Reynolds Named Mountain West Player of the Week
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 12, 2022) – University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. It marks the Player of the Week honor for the Pokes this season and the first of his career. Reynolds, a native of Peoria, Ill.,...
Comments / 1