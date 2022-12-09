Together with prior deals, Delaware now expects to recover a quarter-billion dollars to combat opioid crisis. Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced that she has finalized settlement agreements with CVS and Walgreens, bringing the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. Delaware’s share of today’s agreements is approximately $43.6 million. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion.

