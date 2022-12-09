MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A warm front will lift just north of us early Saturday. There could be some isolated light showers around, but it will otherwise be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will dominate the sky, but peeks of sun are possible. Also, watch out for morning fog. The Christmas parades that are taking place across our area on Saturday should go off without any weather woes.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO