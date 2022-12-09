Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the severe threat on Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We will have a cloudy day today which will keep temperatures mild in the mid-60s and then warm up Tuesday into the 70s. We also have limited rain chances heading into the middle of the week when we see another round of severe weather roll into our area.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of our area is under a Slight (Level 2 out of 5) Risk for severe storms Wednesday. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but hail and some tornadoes are also possible. The best timing for severe storms will be from around sunrise until early evening (around 6PM or 7PM).
WTOK-TV
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A warm front will lift just north of us early Saturday. There could be some isolated light showers around, but it will otherwise be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will dominate the sky, but peeks of sun are possible. Also, watch out for morning fog. The Christmas parades that are taking place across our area on Saturday should go off without any weather woes.
WTOK-TV
Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local funeral director is now throwing her hat into the race for coroner in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan made her announcement Monday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. McMahan said she has over ten years in the death care industry, assisting families through their loss of...
WTOK-TV
Raising Cane’s continues support for Toython Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is in full swing and we are not finished yet trying to make sure more kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. WTOK and Raising Cane’s are still working together toward that goal. Raising Cane’s again decided to generously offer 15%...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in the Queen City. Floats and a little holiday cheer has filled all of downtown as the city hosts its annual Christmas parade. The 2022 Christmas parade in Meridian started off with a police escort and many floats to follow. Several...
WTOK-TV
Foster kids find forever home in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were many smiling faces Monday in the Lauderdale County Chancery Courtroom as several foster kids found their forever homes. Seven kids were all officially adopted Monday. All of these kids were in foster care for several months if not years, and after the long application...
WTOK-TV
Carlos Roncali trial begins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife back in 2020 officially began Monday in Decatur. 12 jurors and 3 alternates were selected this morning for Carlos Roncali’s trial, which is anticipated to last 3 to 4 days.
kicks96news.com
Photo: ECCC Electrical Utility Lineman Graduates
These students are the most recent graduates of East Central Community College’s Electrical Utility Lineman program and were recognized during ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Pictured are (from left) James Sims of Meridian, Skylar Porter of Decatur, program instructor Curtis Bradley, Aiden McNelly of Petal, Brayden Hollimon of...
kicks96news.com
A Cow in the Highway, Several Disturbances, and More in Leake
9:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Hwy 43 North near the Thomastown area. 9:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a large cow out in the median on Hwy 25 near Industrial Park. The owner was contacted and got the cow back up.
WTOK-TV
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the death of Antonyio Dunwell. Dunwell was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue. Detectives said the city camera system, which recorded the shooting, played...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Robert Bruce Gibson
Services for Mr. Robert Bruce Gibson will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Central Baptist Church, Meridian, MS with Reverend Burt Cade officiating. Interment will follow at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 12:00 PM with military honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WDAM-TV
Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday. The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police...
WTOK-TV
A local author speaks to elementary students
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - J. Dillard a famous barber and author, came to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary to speak to dozens of elementary students about his story and how he got to where he is today. Dillard has cut hair for people all over the world and wanted to tell...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
