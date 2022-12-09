Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood — plus Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — had a banner year with their debut release as the Smile, A Light For Attracting Attention. This week, they announced a brand new live release, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, which features eight live tracks taken from A Light For Attracting Attention. The live album is available digitally today (Wednesday), as is a film of the performed tracks, which is available for just 48 hours and features the first-ever public outing of new song “Bending Hectic,” which the band wrote earlier that day. Listen to The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 in full below, catch the Smile’s film via their YouTube channel while you still can, and read our recent review of a Smile concert here.

