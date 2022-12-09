Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2022
Welcome to the Black Market’s 2022 favorite metal albums extravaganza. As always, we’re sponsored by sleep deprivation, depression, and an insatiable need to hear heavy metal to make it all go away. We have 10 of the finest slabs of steel released this year on the docket for you today. But first, an intro that neatly sums up the state of metal and the years ahead.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022
I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
Neil Young Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Neil Young is one of rock's most brilliant, confounding, defiant and frustrating artists. His long career as a solo act -- which started in 1968 after he left Buffalo Springfield -- is defined by alternately fascinating and infuriating records. Our list of his albums ranked worst to best reveals that his three dozen or so LPs can be pretty much neatly divided down the middle between records you should hear and records you can probably skip.
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Cuns’ New Album Be That As It May
Do you ever get mad at Boldy James? Are you ever like “please don’t release another quietly amazing underground rap album before I’ve had time to process the last two”? This is a purely hypothetical question. I’m certainly not saying that I’m mad at Boldy James. That would be ridiculous. I’ll take all the quietly amazing underground rap albums he can give me. And he can give me a lot of them.
Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
guitar.com
John Frusciante announces electronic double album ‘I’ and ‘II’ after over a year of “writing and recording rock music”
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has announced an upcoming double electronic album, I and II, set to arrive in early 2023. Two versions of the record will be released — with I (pronounced “one”) featuring seven tracks on vinyl, while II (pronounced “two”) includes more songs, in both CD and digital formats.
100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Stereogum
Stream The Smile’s Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Live Album
Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood — plus Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — had a banner year with their debut release as the Smile, A Light For Attracting Attention. This week, they announced a brand new live release, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, which features eight live tracks taken from A Light For Attracting Attention. The live album is available digitally today (Wednesday), as is a film of the performed tracks, which is available for just 48 hours and features the first-ever public outing of new song “Bending Hectic,” which the band wrote earlier that day. Listen to The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 in full below, catch the Smile’s film via their YouTube channel while you still can, and read our recent review of a Smile concert here.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Stereogum
Narrow Head – “Gearhead”
In November, Texas hard-rock crew Narrow Head announced a new album, Moments Of Clarity, coming early next year. Recorded in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, with touring guitarist Kora Puckett joining as a permanent member of the band. Narrow Head have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with the distortion-packed “Gearhead,” which also has a video.
Stereogum
FAIM – “Silver Spoon”
A couple years back, the Denver hardcore band FAIM put out their debut full-length, Hollow Hope, the culmination of a string of releases dating back to 2017. Last month, they shared a two-track single that was produced by Jack Shirley, and we highlighted it in our monthly hardcore column. Now they’ve got another full-length on the way — the bad news is that it’s being billed as their last. Your Life And Nothing Else was also produced by Shirley, and it will be out in March 3. Today, FAIM are sharing the fearsome “Silver Spoon” from it.
BBC
Jet Black: 'Inspirational' drummer for the Stranglers dies aged 84
Jet Black, the original drummer for 1970s and 80s punks The Stranglers, has died aged 84, the band has confirmed. The musician, who was born Brian Duffy, was a founding member of the Guildford group, playing on hits like Golden Brown, Peaches and No More Heroes. He last performed with...
Stereogum
Gordi – “One Crowded Hour” (Augie March Cover)
Earlier this year, the Australian artist Gordi released a new EP, Inhuman, and she’s wrapping up 2022 with a fresh cover. Today, Gordi has offered up her own take on “One Crowded Hour,” a song by the fellow down-under band Augie March, which appeared on their 2006 album Moo, You Bloody Choir. Her “One Crowded Hour” covered is paired with a live version of her 2020 Our Two Skins single “Unready,” which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House. Check it out below.
hypebeast.com
Apple Music Invites Listeners To Sing Along to Their Favorite Songs With New In-App Feature
Apple Music is giving listeners a new way to engage with their favorite tracks and artists. Launching later this month, the forthcoming Apple Music Sing, true to its name, allows users to sing along using a variety of tools such as adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. While Apple Music already...
Stereogum
Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” At Hometown Show
Billie Eilish is wrapping up the year with a run of shows at the Kia Forum in her Los Angeles hometown. Tuesday night was the first of three concerts she’ll do this week, and she had some surprises in store for the audience. Eilish covered “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” toward the end of the show. The holiday standard debuted in the classic film Meet Me In St. Louis and was sung by Judy Garland, though Eilish sang the slightly cheerier lyrics for the also-popular Frank Sinatra version.
