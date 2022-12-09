CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning local businesses of multiple mail scams that demand payment of alleged past-due taxes. According to a release, scammers have been sending letters to businesses that read “Distraint Warrant.” The letters claim to be from “Cuyahoga County Tax Assessment Securities” or the “Cuyahoga County Tax Processing Unit” -- these offices do not exist. The letters purport to be warrants for unpaid taxes, with one version threatening business owners with the seizure of their wages, bank accounts, or Social Security benefits.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO