'It’s coming back with a vengeance': Ohio sees high flu activity amid COVID, RSV concerns
CLEVELAND — In May of 2020, Norman Martin battled COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic’s Marymount Hospital. As someone with COPD, he was especially concerned about his health, and described the time he was battling the virus in the hospital as “one of the roughest periods of my life.”
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
Amid overdose concerns, Hudson High School students voluntarily drug tested
HUDSON, Ohio — The Summit County Health Commissioner is anticipating 40 more drug overdose deaths in the county than last year. With concerns on the rise, one high school is taking action. The gym in Hudson High School was busy Wednesday morning, but no baskets were made and no...
Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients
AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
cleveland19.com
Lake County prescription program needs funding or hundreds could be out of medicine
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A cry for help from the Lake County Prescription Assistance Program as they are struggling to make ends meet. Joel Lucia, along with pharmacists and volunteers, has led this pharmacy for the last 14 years. Funding for the program is running out, and without it...
It’s a bobcat! Cuyahoga County sighting first since 1850
A bobcat was spotted in Cuyahoga County for the first time in well over a century, the Cleveland Metroparks revealed Tuesday.
History! Cleveland Metroparks report first bobcat sighting in Cuyahoga County since 1850
CLEVELAND — Here's something you don't see everyday. In fact, the Cleveland Metroparks is reporting a sighting of an animal not seen in Cuyahoga County for more than 170 years. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Cleveland Metroparks announced that its wildlife cameras have recorded a bobcat in a...
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
'Does not set well with me': Resigning MetroHealth board member defends fired CEO Akram Boutros in letter
CLEVELAND — Nearly a week after MetroHealth confirmed that a board of trustees member was stepping down, we are learning more about the reasons for his departure. On Dec. 8, Terry Monnolly announced his resignation from the MetroHealth Board of Trustees, citing health reasons. The 74-year-old businessman had been on the board for 17 years and his term was scheduled to run until 2028.
High school rewarding students for taking voluntary drug test
Hudson High School students are working to end the drug epidemic and encourage others to join their Drug Free Club.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project
Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle Summit County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Summit County Tuesday afternoon.
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
Advocates push for passage of Ohio bill calling for stricter animal cruelty punishments
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ahead of an upcoming vote in the Ohio House, animal advocates across the state are pushing for passage of Senate Bill 164. The legislation would enhance Goddard's Law (named after legendary Cleveland meteorologist Dick Goddard) that was passed in 2016, classifying serious physical harm of a pet as a fifth degree felony.
Scammers targeting Cuyahoga County businesses with tax threats
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning local businesses of multiple mail scams that demand payment of alleged past-due taxes. According to a release, scammers have been sending letters to businesses that read “Distraint Warrant.” The letters claim to be from “Cuyahoga County Tax Assessment Securities” or the “Cuyahoga County Tax Processing Unit” -- these offices do not exist. The letters purport to be warrants for unpaid taxes, with one version threatening business owners with the seizure of their wages, bank accounts, or Social Security benefits.
US Marshals capture Louisiana murder suspect in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for murder in Louisiana. Task force members located and arrested 50-year-old Romalic Nash Sr. on Wednesday at a residence near the 1100 block of Jeanie J Avenue in Akron.
State panel recommends year suspension for Cuyahoga County Judge Daniel Gaul due to misconduct
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The longest-serving Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge is facing possible suspension after a recommendation by the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct (OBPC). In a filing submitted to the Ohio Supreme Court on Friday, the OBPC recommended that Judge Daniel Gaul be suspended from practicing...
Akron City Council narrowly passes White Pond development plan amid heated atmosphere
AKRON, Ohio — Amid a tense meeting on Monday night, Akron City Council passed legislation calling for a 68-acre parcel of land to be sold to Triton Property Ventures for the White Pond residential and retail development. The legislation passed by a narrow 7-6 vote as many residents in...
