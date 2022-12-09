ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients

AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
AVON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

'Does not set well with me': Resigning MetroHealth board member defends fired CEO Akram Boutros in letter

CLEVELAND — Nearly a week after MetroHealth confirmed that a board of trustees member was stepping down, we are learning more about the reasons for his departure. On Dec. 8, Terry Monnolly announced his resignation from the MetroHealth Board of Trustees, citing health reasons. The 74-year-old businessman had been on the board for 17 years and his term was scheduled to run until 2028.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project

Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
WKYC

Scammers targeting Cuyahoga County businesses with tax threats

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning local businesses of multiple mail scams that demand payment of alleged past-due taxes. According to a release, scammers have been sending letters to businesses that read “Distraint Warrant.” The letters claim to be from “Cuyahoga County Tax Assessment Securities” or the “Cuyahoga County Tax Processing Unit” -- these offices do not exist. The letters purport to be warrants for unpaid taxes, with one version threatening business owners with the seizure of their wages, bank accounts, or Social Security benefits.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

US Marshals capture Louisiana murder suspect in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for murder in Louisiana. Task force members located and arrested 50-year-old Romalic Nash Sr. on Wednesday at a residence near the 1100 block of Jeanie J Avenue in Akron.
AKRON, OH
