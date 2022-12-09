ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside. Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police: 1-year-old child slept during standoff in Bradenton, 1 arrested

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 31-year-old Palmetto man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for two hours with a 1-year-old child, police said. Bradenton Police responded to a 911 call involving a domestic incident at a home in the 1100 block of 20th St. East at about 6 a.m, police spokeswoman Meredith Frameli said. Malcolm McAllister, 31, of Palmetto, faces multiple charges following the standoff.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Man faces murder charges in death of Sarasota woman

A 46-year-old Sarasota man will face murder charges upon his release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital in connection with a suspicious death reported on Monday. Police said a 34-year-old woman was found dead in Unit 132 of the Cabana Inn, 2525 South Tamiami Trail following a welfare check call around 5 p.m. at that address. Dula was found unconscious after ingesting narcotics and was resuscitated and taken to SMH, where he remains.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man to be charged in connection with homicide at local inn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man will face murder charges following a shooting at a motel, police say. Elon Dula, 46, will face murder charges when he is released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Dula was transported to the hospital following what officers believe to be a murder and attempted suicide.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of many different scam tactics—but the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating one of the scariest yet, ransom calls. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers have started to call parents asking for ransom money in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police investigating woman’s death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial. Officers were conducting a welfare check in the 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday, when they found an dead adult woman, a department spokeswoman said. An adult man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
International Business Times

Florida Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Was Found Tied, Stabbed 38 Times

A 53-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for the murder of a woman after DNA evidence tied him to the crime scene. Two months after the woman's death, officials announced the arrest of Michael Douglas, who is accused of tying up the victim and stabbing her 38 times, police said, as reported by Law & Crime on Sunday.
NORTH PORT, FL
Court TV

Police: Murder suspect stabbed romantic interest 38 times

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFTX) — An arrest has been made in a late September killing where investigators say a man stabbed a woman approximately 38 times in her Florida home. Michael Douglas, 53, is in custody and facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in the woman’s death.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police hold 14th annual Honoring the Badge event

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday season can be a tough financial time for many people. The Bradenton Police Department is helping relieve some of that stress for approximately 125 children and their families. “We invite local families who we think maybe could use a little extra help over the...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a call of a body near the Davis Island Bridge. Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an unidentified man that was floating under the bridge...
TAMPA, FL

