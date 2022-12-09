Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside. Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.
Mysuncoast.com
Police: 1-year-old child slept during standoff in Bradenton, 1 arrested
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 31-year-old Palmetto man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for two hours with a 1-year-old child, police said. Bradenton Police responded to a 911 call involving a domestic incident at a home in the 1100 block of 20th St. East at about 6 a.m, police spokeswoman Meredith Frameli said. Malcolm McAllister, 31, of Palmetto, faces multiple charges following the standoff.
Longboat Observer
Man faces murder charges in death of Sarasota woman
A 46-year-old Sarasota man will face murder charges upon his release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital in connection with a suspicious death reported on Monday. Police said a 34-year-old woman was found dead in Unit 132 of the Cabana Inn, 2525 South Tamiami Trail following a welfare check call around 5 p.m. at that address. Dula was found unconscious after ingesting narcotics and was resuscitated and taken to SMH, where he remains.
Mysuncoast.com
Man to be charged in connection with homicide at local inn
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man will face murder charges following a shooting at a motel, police say. Elon Dula, 46, will face murder charges when he is released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Dula was transported to the hospital following what officers believe to be a murder and attempted suicide.
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of many different scam tactics—but the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating one of the scariest yet, ransom calls. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers have started to call parents asking for ransom money in...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police investigating woman’s death
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial. Officers were conducting a welfare check in the 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday, when they found an dead adult woman, a department spokeswoman said. An adult man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries.
Florida woman arrested with $70,000 in Ecstasy pills in Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE, Ga. — A woman was arrested in Monroe County with $70,000 in Ecstasy pills during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Soleita Gamboa of Tampa, Florida was pulled over in a Nissan Altima just after 5:30 a.m. for...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a St. Petersburg-based charter yacht company has been found guilty of trying to mislead the Coast Guard after an incident where a passenger and crew member died during a charter in 2017. A federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, guilty of endeavoring to...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
Man fatally shot on 20th Street in Tampa
Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.
International Business Times
Florida Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Was Found Tied, Stabbed 38 Times
A 53-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for the murder of a woman after DNA evidence tied him to the crime scene. Two months after the woman's death, officials announced the arrest of Michael Douglas, who is accused of tying up the victim and stabbing her 38 times, police said, as reported by Law & Crime on Sunday.
Court TV
Police: Murder suspect stabbed romantic interest 38 times
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFTX) — An arrest has been made in a late September killing where investigators say a man stabbed a woman approximately 38 times in her Florida home. Michael Douglas, 53, is in custody and facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in the woman’s death.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police hold 14th annual Honoring the Badge event
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday season can be a tough financial time for many people. The Bradenton Police Department is helping relieve some of that stress for approximately 125 children and their families. “We invite local families who we think maybe could use a little extra help over the...
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a call of a body near the Davis Island Bridge. Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an unidentified man that was floating under the bridge...
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Jury finds St. Petersburg yacht broker guilty of obstructing Coast Guard investigation
A Florida yacht charter broker was found guilty of obstructing a Coast Guard investigation.
Comments / 0