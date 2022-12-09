PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO