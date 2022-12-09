ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh

On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting

PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Longtime volleyball coach steps down

Longtime Penn Hills volleyball coach Jay Mitlo had stepped down. Mitlo, a 1989 Penn Hills graduate, has been head coach of the girls volleyball program since 1997. He took over the boys program in 2011. His resignation was accepted at a Dec. 7 school board meeting. “It basically came down...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found dead in Elliott home under investigation

Pittsburgh police are investigating an apparent fatal shooting Saturday night inside a home in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Police responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. from a family member at the home on the 900 block of Wilhelm Street who reported a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive and with a large amount of blood around her head caused by a potential gunshot wound.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police investigate after wounded man walks into Pittsburgh hospital

Pittsburgh police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to a man arriving on his own at a hospital Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. The unidentified adult man presented himself at the hospital at about 6:20 a.m. and was listed in critical condition, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA

