nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh
On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting
PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Teen accused of shooting stepdad near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
wtae.com
Police: 16-year-old boy shoots his stepfather in South Strabane Township
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old charged with shooting his stepfather is being charged as an adult, but the question of where he will be held as he awaits court action will be decided in a courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. The teen and the...
Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
Woman accused in robbery slips handcuffs, found driving stolen truck, officers say
An Allegheny County woman arrested in a robbery at a Hempfield store Saturday is accused of slipping out of a handcuff at the state police station and stealing a pickup before being stopped on Route 22 in Murrysville, according to court papers. Kristy R. Zalac, 33, of Liberty is being...
Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania
A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
Westmoreland DA: Fatal shooting victim gunned down in New Kensington Friday night was a New Ken man
A New Kensington man was shot and killed Friday night on 11th Street in the city. Police were called to a shooting scene in the 400 block in a parking lot near the Kensington Arms Apartments shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole...
CBS News
Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized
PITTSBURGH — A man accused of previous burglaries in Allegheny County is facing more charges after a home in Squirrel Hill was burglarized. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives responded to a burglary report in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street in late November. Residents of the home — who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills notebook: Longtime volleyball coach steps down
Longtime Penn Hills volleyball coach Jay Mitlo had stepped down. Mitlo, a 1989 Penn Hills graduate, has been head coach of the girls volleyball program since 1997. He took over the boys program in 2011. His resignation was accepted at a Dec. 7 school board meeting. “It basically came down...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman found dead in Elliott home under investigation
Pittsburgh police are investigating an apparent fatal shooting Saturday night inside a home in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Police responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. from a family member at the home on the 900 block of Wilhelm Street who reported a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive and with a large amount of blood around her head caused by a potential gunshot wound.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigate after wounded man walks into Pittsburgh hospital
Pittsburgh police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to a man arriving on his own at a hospital Sunday morning with multiple gunshot wounds. The unidentified adult man presented himself at the hospital at about 6:20 a.m. and was listed in critical condition, police said.
Cause of death of man who fell from escalator at Acrisure Stadium released, ruled accidental
PITTSBURGH — The death of a man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium has officially been ruled accidental, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, a 27-year-old father of...
Youngstown man jailed on domestic violence charge facing new charge
Tyler Verhest was arrested Tuesday at a Renee Avenue house in Struthers by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence as well as a first-degree misdemeanor charge of child endangering.
Pitt Extends Offer to Transfer WR Kyle Williams
The Pitt Panthers are looking for pass-catchers in the portal.
