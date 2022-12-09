BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing on Sunday. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. It happened when police say two groups got into a fight before just after 3 a.m. at Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street. Police say Shariff was stabbed. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the hospital.

4 DAYS AGO