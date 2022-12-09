Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
WCAX
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy police presence Monday night on Burlington’s North Avenue. One neighbor we spoke with says he left his home around 8:00 p.m. and saw a few cruisers lining up. A different neighbor tells Channel Three the incident started quietly, raising questions about safety and violence in the city.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested at Northeaster Vermont Regional Hospital
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 60-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a disorderly man on Hospital Drive at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that Ralph Morale Jr., of St. Johnsbury, was in violation of court ordered conditions of release, and exhibiting violent behavior to the hospital staff.
mynbc5.com
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Williston. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Melendy of Ferrisburgh tried to evade police for nearly four miles after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police had seen Melendy speeding and swerving while going northbound on Interstate 89 before the stop.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for disorderly conduct, trespassing in Starksboro
STARKSBORO — A 30-year-old man from Burlington was cited in Starksboro yesterday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance outside a home located on Varney Hill Road at around 11:50 p.m. Police say that Daniel LaScala-O’Keefe was making unreasonable noise outside the home. LaScala-O’Keefe was asked to leave several...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with stealing from several Underhill residents
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
Suspect in Burlington stabbing death pleads not guilty
Von Simmonds, of Burlington, was arraigned on charges of second degree murder in court on Friday morning. Police say he stabbed and killed Abubakar Sharrif, also of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in Burlington stabbing death pleads not guilty.
Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing
Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after causing disturbance, assaulting Montpelier police officer
MONTPELIER — A 28-year-old man was arrested Montpelier on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred within a convenience store involving a person in a mental health crisis. The incident occurred on Berlin and State Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported...
newportdispatch.com
Man accused of stealing donation jar at Main Street Market in Richford
RICHFORD — A 57-year-old man was cited in Richford on Thursday. Authorities were notified of a theft that took place at Main Street Market at around 11:50 a.m. The complainant told police that a man, identified as Wayne Daudelin, had taken a community fund collection jar with an amount of donation money inside from the store while shopping.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
WCAX
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing on Sunday. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. It happened when police say two groups got into a fight before just after 3 a.m. at Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street. Police say Shariff was stabbed. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the hospital.
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Charlotte yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway at around 5:00 p.m. Police say that Tabarreon Burris, of Charlotte, attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Burris was placed under...
suncommunitynews.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
Facility reopens after law enforcement investigation. PLATTSBURGH | A bomb threat early Sunday morning resulted in a four-hour lockdown of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). After receiving the phone call shortly before 8 a.m., CVPH officials immediately called in New York State...
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
WCAX
Colchester Police investigating hit and run
Orlando’s outdoor entertainment permit in jeopardy. New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. DCF report seeks to address crisis over...
Comments / 3