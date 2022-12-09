The McCarthey Athletic Center was not abuzz. That was the problem. There was very little buzz to be had in a sleepy Monday night win for the Gonzaga Bulldogs over a plucky Northern Illinois Huskies squad. The Huskies gave the Zags all they wanted until the hosts pulled away with about 10 minutes left to secure an 88-67 victory that marked Gonzaga’s 71st straight win at home.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO