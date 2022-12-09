Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
slipperstillfits.com
The Zags need more consistent offense from their guards
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have always been an offensive-oriented squad. In general, that has aligned with a fast moving offense that is a fan of high-low action, ball screens, and motion offense. The end result is something we are generally familiar with as Gonzaga fans—high scoring games. This season, as...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga’s bench locks down an 88-67 win over Northern Illinois
The McCarthey Athletic Center was not abuzz. That was the problem. There was very little buzz to be had in a sleepy Monday night win for the Gonzaga Bulldogs over a plucky Northern Illinois Huskies squad. The Huskies gave the Zags all they wanted until the hosts pulled away with about 10 minutes left to secure an 88-67 victory that marked Gonzaga’s 71st straight win at home.
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Northern Illinois
It’s finals week at Gonzaga, and you could tell based on this game. The players seemed distracted or uninterested, maybe both, and The Kennel was (understandably) not at full throat with a downsized student section to boot. But, the Zags took care of business, and we saw continued growth from some key reserves:
slipperstillfits.com
Zags rise to No. 15 in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll in a week that featured plenty of movement at the top. The Houston Cougars grand rise to national prominence faltered relatively quickly, losing at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who in turn rose up to No. 4. The Zags will play Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. Houston ended up dropping down to No. 5.
Comments / 0