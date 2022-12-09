Read full article on original website
Stereogum
R. Ring – “Def Sup”
Last month, The Breeders’ Kelley Deal and Ampline’s Mike Montgomery relaunched their joint project R. Ring, which they’ve technically only ever released one album as, 2017’s Ignite The Rest. Next month, R. Ring will release War Poems, We Rested, which features the already released single “Still Life.” Now, Deal and Montgomery are sharing another single, “Def Sup,” a bass-heavy track which also has a music video.
Stereogum
Watch LCD Soundsystem Pay Tribute To Angelo Badalamenti By Playing Twin Peaks Theme At Brooklyn Steel
LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Angelo Badalamenti, who passed away this week, by playing the Twin Peaks theme song during the latest show in their Brooklyn Steel residency. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band played the theme in the middle of their performance of “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” — they also did incorporated it into the same track over a decade ago at their “last” Madison Square Garden show, which was immortalized in the concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits.
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Cuns’ New Album Be That As It May
Do you ever get mad at Boldy James? Are you ever like “please don’t release another quietly amazing underground rap album before I’ve had time to process the last two”? This is a purely hypothetical question. I’m certainly not saying that I’m mad at Boldy James. That would be ridiculous. I’ll take all the quietly amazing underground rap albums he can give me. And he can give me a lot of them.
Stereogum
Vamachara – “From Miles Away”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Vamachara, the stupendously heavy Southern California hardcore skull-crushers whose members also play in bands like Constrict and Momentum. Vamachara’s last proper record was the Hereafter EP, which came out in the long-ago pre-pandemic days of 2019. But Vamachara have recently been playing shows again; they’ll be at the massive For The Children toy drive in LA this weekend. And now they’ve got a monster of a new song, too.
Stereogum
Moog Synthesizer Co-Inventor Herb Deutsch Dead At 90
Herb Deutsch, who invented the Moog synthesizer alongside namesake Bob Moog, has died at 90. The musical instrument company announced his passing over the weekend, writing in a statement: “As a colleague, Herb helped Bob discover his passion for being a toolmaker. Together they developed a model for how engineers and artists may work together to achieve their creative dreams. The belief that an instrument’s designer must understand the artist’s mind and creative needs remains the core of all that we do at Moog to this day.”
Stereogum
Welcome To Rockville 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Slipknot, Pantera, & More
The Daytona Beach festival Welcome To Rockville was plagued by bad weather this year, which forced organizers to offer partial refunds to the event. But that won’t stop the festival from coming back next year, when it’ll return to Daytona International Speedway for four days worth of capital-R rock.
Stereogum
Stream The Smile’s Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Live Album
Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood — plus Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — had a banner year with their debut release as the Smile, A Light For Attracting Attention. This week, they announced a brand new live release, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, which features eight live tracks taken from A Light For Attracting Attention. The live album is available digitally today (Wednesday), as is a film of the performed tracks, which is available for just 48 hours and features the first-ever public outing of new song “Bending Hectic,” which the band wrote earlier that day. Listen to The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 in full below, catch the Smile’s film via their YouTube channel while you still can, and read our recent review of a Smile concert here.
Stereogum
The Year In Video Game Music
When you think about the biggest earworms of the past century, you might immediately turn to the top of the charts – immortal tracks in the pop pantheon like “Yesterday” or “Billie Jean” – or you may consider themes from historic blockbusters such as Star Wars or Ghostbusters. I would argue, however, that the melodies most universally known – and associated with the most immersive emotions of our collective cultural life – are from video games, a media form that is commercially bigger than sports or the music and film industries combined. Far from the discipline of “geeks” and “nerds” portrayed by nostalgia TV, in 2022 gaming is more widely accessible and uniquely beloved than ever before.
Stereogum
Narrow Head – “Gearhead”
In November, Texas hard-rock crew Narrow Head announced a new album, Moments Of Clarity, coming early next year. Recorded in Los Angeles with Animal Collective/DIIV collaborator Sonny DiPerri, it’s their first record with a new three-guitar lineup, with touring guitarist Kora Puckett joining as a permanent member of the band. Narrow Head have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with the distortion-packed “Gearhead,” which also has a video.
Stereogum
Gordi – “One Crowded Hour” (Augie March Cover)
Earlier this year, the Australian artist Gordi released a new EP, Inhuman, and she’s wrapping up 2022 with a fresh cover. Today, Gordi has offered up her own take on “One Crowded Hour,” a song by the fellow down-under band Augie March, which appeared on their 2006 album Moo, You Bloody Choir. Her “One Crowded Hour” covered is paired with a live version of her 2020 Our Two Skins single “Unready,” which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House. Check it out below.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Stereogum
The 10 Worst Music Trends Of 2022
For those who follow music closely, the landscape can look like a roller coaster. TikTok continues to tighten its grip on the industry, it’s becoming harder for artists to make a living wage, the algorithm rules all, and the goalposts keep shifting. This rocky, ever-changing environment makes for good years and bad years in music. But if there’s one thing that remains consistent, it’s the gimmick. Gimmicks came in many forms this year, some of which I’ve outlined below. Behold, the worst music trends of 2022.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2022
Welcome to the Black Market’s 2022 favorite metal albums extravaganza. As always, we’re sponsored by sleep deprivation, depression, and an insatiable need to hear heavy metal to make it all go away. We have 10 of the finest slabs of steel released this year on the docket for you today. But first, an intro that neatly sums up the state of metal and the years ahead.
Stereogum
SZA Announces 2023 North American Tour
Last week, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album SOS, and today she’s announced a North American tour that will take place next year. SZA will be performing on her own in arenas for the first time, and she’ll be bringing Omar Apollo as an opener. The dates kick off in Columbus on February 21 and the tour will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (December 16) at noon local time. Here’s the itinerary:
Stereogum
It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock Somewhere: Watch Lizzo Get Wasted With Seth Meyers
Lizzo is the latest star to go day drinking with Seth Meyers (previous day drinking buddies have been Lorde, Post Malone, and Rihanna, among others). Sitting down at Valerie in New York, the late-night host and Lizzo started off by taking shots from the — wait for it — shot flute. From there, the two played a drinking game where Meyers showed Lizzo a series of red carpet photos with the singer posing in various outfits. If Lizzo could guess where the picture was taken, Meyers takes a shot, and so on. They also drank Lizzo-themed cocktails based on her Special tracks, played a “Truth Hurts”-inspired game, and took turns breaking up with each other. Suffice it to say, both Meyers and Lizzo ended the segment totally plastered. Watch below.
Stereogum
Manuel Göttsching Dead At 70
Manuel Göttsching, the German guitarist and electronic music pioneer who released influential works with Ash Ra Tempel and as a solo artist, has died at age 70. A note on Göttsching’s website indicates he “passed away peacefully” on Sunday, Dec. 4:. Surrounded by his family,...
