Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian + Kate NV) – “Haffmilch Holiday”
Decisive Pink is a new(ish) project made up of Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV. They have a debut album due out next year, and today they’re sharing their first-ever single together, “Haffmilch Holiday,” which was inspired by their ritual of ordering haffmilch cappuccinos while they were constructing the album together in Köln, Germany. It’s a gliding, esoteric pop song that feels like a perfect melding of the pair’s talents.
Iggy Pop – “Strung Out Johnny”
At the top of next year, the ancestral rock ‘n’ roll wildman and survivor Iggy Pop will release his new album Every Loser. Iggy recently signed with Gold Tooth Records, the imprint run by Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, and Watt produced Every Loser. We’ve already posted the early single “Frenzy,” and now Iggy has shared “Strung Out Johnny,” another track from the LP.
Watch LCD Soundsystem Pay Tribute To Angelo Badalamenti By Playing Twin Peaks Theme At Brooklyn Steel
LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Angelo Badalamenti, who passed away this week, by playing the Twin Peaks theme song during the latest show in their Brooklyn Steel residency. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band played the theme in the middle of their performance of “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” — they also did incorporated it into the same track over a decade ago at their “last” Madison Square Garden show, which was immortalized in the concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits.
Stream Boldy James & Cuns’ New Album Be That As It May
Do you ever get mad at Boldy James? Are you ever like “please don’t release another quietly amazing underground rap album before I’ve had time to process the last two”? This is a purely hypothetical question. I’m certainly not saying that I’m mad at Boldy James. That would be ridiculous. I’ll take all the quietly amazing underground rap albums he can give me. And he can give me a lot of them.
Moog Synthesizer Co-Inventor Herb Deutsch Dead At 90
Herb Deutsch, who invented the Moog synthesizer alongside namesake Bob Moog, has died at 90. The musical instrument company announced his passing over the weekend, writing in a statement: “As a colleague, Herb helped Bob discover his passion for being a toolmaker. Together they developed a model for how engineers and artists may work together to achieve their creative dreams. The belief that an instrument’s designer must understand the artist’s mind and creative needs remains the core of all that we do at Moog to this day.”
Chubby And The Gang – “Red Rag To A Bull”
A couple of weeks ago, the tunefully fired-up London punks Chubby And The Gang dropped “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” an excellent stomp-around holiday anthem about getting into a barfight and finding yourself in a holding tank on Christmas Eve. Remember Shane MacGowan spending Christmas Eve in the drunk tank? That was great, right? But Shane-O-Mac wasn’t fighting. Charlie Manning-Walker? Different story.
Stream Colleen Green’s Coco’s Christmas Holiday EP
Since leaving Los Angeles and returning to her Massachusetts hometown a couple years ago, Colleen Green has turned back to her lo-fi origins. Today, she’s shared a scrappy holiday EP called Coco’s Christmas, which contains three covers and one original. The Green-penned track is the punchy “Christmas Is...
R. Ring – “Def Sup”
Last month, The Breeders’ Kelley Deal and Ampline’s Mike Montgomery relaunched their joint project R. Ring, which they’ve technically only ever released one album as, 2017’s Ignite The Rest. Next month, R. Ring will release War Poems, We Rested, which features the already released single “Still Life.” Now, Deal and Montgomery are sharing another single, “Def Sup,” a bass-heavy track which also has a music video.
Manuel Göttsching Dead At 70
Manuel Göttsching, the German guitarist and electronic music pioneer who released influential works with Ash Ra Tempel and as a solo artist, has died at age 70. A note on Göttsching’s website indicates he “passed away peacefully” on Sunday, Dec. 4:. Surrounded by his family,...
Gordi – “One Crowded Hour” (Augie March Cover)
Earlier this year, the Australian artist Gordi released a new EP, Inhuman, and she’s wrapping up 2022 with a fresh cover. Today, Gordi has offered up her own take on “One Crowded Hour,” a song by the fellow down-under band Augie March, which appeared on their 2006 album Moo, You Bloody Choir. Her “One Crowded Hour” covered is paired with a live version of her 2020 Our Two Skins single “Unready,” which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House. Check it out below.
Vamachara – “From Miles Away”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Vamachara, the stupendously heavy Southern California hardcore skull-crushers whose members also play in bands like Constrict and Momentum. Vamachara’s last proper record was the Hereafter EP, which came out in the long-ago pre-pandemic days of 2019. But Vamachara have recently been playing shows again; they’ll be at the massive For The Children toy drive in LA this weekend. And now they’ve got a monster of a new song, too.
Stream Little Simz’s New Album No Thank You
Last year, the British rapper Little Simz released an excellent new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was our Album Of The Week at the time and went on to win the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize. Last week, she abruptly announced a new album with an imminent release date: today! It’s called No Thank You and it arrived with no advance singles and scant details, beyond that her frequent collaborator Inflo, the figure behind SAULT, produced the whole thing. Check it out below.
Thanks For Coming – “Plagiarizer”
Rachel Brown, one half of Water From Your Eyes, has been putting out music under the name Thanks For Coming for a while now. Their most recent release, rachel jr., came out at the top of this year, and one of the tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Brown is announcing a compilation of Thanks For Coming tracks from over the years called You Haven’t Missed Much, which will come out on their new label home at Danger Collective. The collection includes a previously unreleased song, “Plagiarizer,” a pinched-nerve of a track that Brown describes as such:
Caution – “To Decide”
In 2019, Cash Langdon and Nora Button, two former members of the DC power-pop band Saturday Night, got together to form a new project called Caution. Caution released their self-titled debut EP last year, and they followed it up earlier this year with the full-length album Arcola. This must’ve been a logistical challenge, with Langdon now living in Alabama and Button in Minneapolis, but they got it done. They’re still getting it done. Today, Caution have come out with a new standalone single, and it’s a jam.
The 10 Worst Music Trends Of 2022
For those who follow music closely, the landscape can look like a roller coaster. TikTok continues to tighten its grip on the industry, it’s becoming harder for artists to make a living wage, the algorithm rules all, and the goalposts keep shifting. This rocky, ever-changing environment makes for good years and bad years in music. But if there’s one thing that remains consistent, it’s the gimmick. Gimmicks came in many forms this year, some of which I’ve outlined below. Behold, the worst music trends of 2022.
Trust Fund – “late nite skate”
One thing about trust funds: They never really go away. If you were ever a trust fund kid, you’re always a trust fund kid. The same thing is apparently true of Trust Fund, Ellis Jones’ UK indie-pop project. Trust Fund announced their breakup back in 2018. They got their own tribute album and everything. Earlier this year, though, Trust Fund returned with two new one-off singles, “can’t take it” and “capital.” Today, they’ve got another one.
Andy Shauf – “Catch Your Eye”
In February, Andy Shauf is releasing his latest collection of story-songs, Norm. He introduced it last month with “Wasted On You,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and before the end of the year is out, he’s sharing one more, “Catch Your Eye,” a sleepy, yearning track that could be desperate or romantic depending on your vantage point. “I thought I saw you in the grocery store/ I followed you all the way to the door,” Shauf sings. “But you never did turn/ I need to meet you/ I need to catch your eye.” Listen below.
Steve Aoki Is Going To The Moon
That’s one small step for a cake-throwing EDM DJ, one giant leap for… I don’t know, something? I hope it’s a giant leap for something. The Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is planning the first-ever private trip around the moon, and he’s announced the fellow passengers that he’s picked to accompany him on this particular space voyage. It’ll include Steve Aoki, the EDM superstar and heir to the Benihana restaurant fortune, as well as the K-pop star T.O.P.
It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock Somewhere: Watch Lizzo Get Wasted With Seth Meyers
Lizzo is the latest star to go day drinking with Seth Meyers (previous day drinking buddies have been Lorde, Post Malone, and Rihanna, among others). Sitting down at Valerie in New York, the late-night host and Lizzo started off by taking shots from the — wait for it — shot flute. From there, the two played a drinking game where Meyers showed Lizzo a series of red carpet photos with the singer posing in various outfits. If Lizzo could guess where the picture was taken, Meyers takes a shot, and so on. They also drank Lizzo-themed cocktails based on her Special tracks, played a “Truth Hurts”-inspired game, and took turns breaking up with each other. Suffice it to say, both Meyers and Lizzo ended the segment totally plastered. Watch below.
