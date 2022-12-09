Rachel Brown, one half of Water From Your Eyes, has been putting out music under the name Thanks For Coming for a while now. Their most recent release, rachel jr., came out at the top of this year, and one of the tracks from it landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Brown is announcing a compilation of Thanks For Coming tracks from over the years called You Haven’t Missed Much, which will come out on their new label home at Danger Collective. The collection includes a previously unreleased song, “Plagiarizer,” a pinched-nerve of a track that Brown describes as such:

14 HOURS AGO