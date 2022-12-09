Read full article on original website
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Losers of four of their last five games and potentially in the mix for a top pick in April’s draft, the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are planning to start third-round rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In a corresponding move, former starter Marcus Mariota has left the team and may just be done with football entirely after being selected second overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft.
With the 14th installment of Monday Night Football complete, there are just four weeks left to go in the NFL’s regular season before the postseason begins. While we can’t get to everything — like Odell Beckham’s continued absence from an NFL roster — here are four of the top Week 14 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week, along with a clip of Detroit’s Jared Goff clinching a win for the Lions over the division-leading Minnesota Vikings with a throw to right tackle Penei Sewell.)
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The phrase “they’re killing me” carries an uncomfortable kernel of truth. Watching your favorite team lose can increase your risk of a cardiovascular event, according to years of research into the relationship between fandom and heart health. Reports on passionate supporters in Los Angeles, Germany, Japan and Spain have demonstrated that watching stressful games releases higher levels of hormones like cortisol and testosterone into the bloodstream, which puts the body under a tremendous amount of stress.
