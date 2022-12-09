Read full article on original website
ktwb.com
CorTrust Bank warns of text message scam targeting customers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — CorTrust Bank says recently, customers have been targeted by a phishing scam in a fraudulent attempt to gain access to customer account information. The scammers are sending text messages stating there has been fraudulent activity on an account and directing customers to click on...
ktwb.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
ktwb.com
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier encouraging fans to brave the elements for semi-final game; Students to receive free admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the SDSU Jackrabbits host Montana State in the semifinal matchup this Saturday, head coach John Stiegelmeier is encouraging fans to bundle up and make their way to Dana J. Dykhouse stadium for the game. The Jacks have so far won their previous two...
