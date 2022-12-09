Read full article on original website
‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episodes 12 and 13 recap: Who was crowned the winner in ‘Finale: Master Build’ [LIVE BLOG]
Tonight on “Lego Masters,” the semi-finalists have 10 hours to build a fountain that uses water to create movement within their build. The three teams that use water to meaningfully tell a story move on to the finale in the all-new “Water Works” part one of the two-hour season finale episode airing Wednesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Next, it’s a red carpet finish as the three remaining teams get 24 hours to build their best creation possible. There’s one final twist in store when the teams are given gift bags with the first sets they built as kids...
Is James Pendergrass Living the Single Life After Season 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Finally, fans of the hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle can rejoice. This winter, the Netflix original series returned for Season 4 and introduced viewers to the ten smoking hot singles vying for their shot at up to $200,000 this time around.
Forget Emily — Does the Cute Dog in 'Emily the Criminal' Die? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal, now streaming on Netflix. The struggle is all too real for the titular protagonist in Emily the Criminal. Emily (Aubrey Plaza) has been doing everything she can to make an honest living, but her minor criminal record is seriously inhibiting her job search. What's a girl to do except turn to organized crime? Student debt won't pay itself off, after all. Emily starts working for Youcef (Theo Rossi), a financial fraud mastermind.
Adam Devine "Would Love" for Rebel Wilson to Join a Season 2 of 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor Adam Devine is hitting a high note in the Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin. The six-episode Peacock series follows Bumper (Adam Devine) as he heads to Berlin to revive his music career after going viral on "German TikTok" for his a capella rendition of "99 Red Balloons."
Did Emily Get Away With Her Crimes? 'Emily the Criminal's' Ending, Explained (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal. If you've been keeping up with actress Aubrey Plaza on The White Lotus, you'll love her newest role in the Netflix thriller Emily the Criminal. Aubrey stars as Emily, a young woman struggling beneath the weight of student loans and a past assault charge. When a co-worker tells Emily how to make the quick cash she desperately needs, she finds herself embroiled in a criminal fraud ring.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Ellen DeGeneres's Longtime DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss Is Dead at 40 Years Old
If you watched The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 up until its 2022 end, odds are that you are familiar with Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Throughout his life, Stephen wore many hats, which included being a DJ, freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and much more. Through this, he became a household name and developed a following of millions of fans worldwide.
What Does Janelle Brown Do for a Living? The 'Sister Wives' Star Is on Her Own
Those who have been watching Sister Wives since the beginning have seen the Brown family embark on a number of business ventures through the years. From clothing and jewelry, to writing a book, to opening a bed and breakfast, their sources of income are wide and varied. Now that Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have officially separated, folks are curious to know what she does for a living.
Arica From 'Love Without Borders' Shares Her Biggest Relationship Red Flags (EXCLUSIVE)
The Bravo reality show Love Without Borders takes American singles and matches them with their perfect potential spouses. The only caveat is that their respective partners are all in different countries and the American cast members have to drop everything to explore these relationships in said foreign countries. Though they couldn't do it without relationship expert Arica Angelo, who helps them all along the way.
Here's a First Look a Bryan Cranston in Season 2 of Showtime's 'Your Honor'!
The second and final season of Showtime limited series Your Honor picks up right where we left off in late 2020 — with Michael Desiato in a world of trouble. Reprising his role in the popular crime drama is Bryan Cranston — who went from Breaking Bad as a high school chemistry teacher to breaking the law as a federal judge.
'Yellowstone' Star Brecken Merrill Dishes on Tate Dutton's Season 5 Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Yellowstone. Being the grandson of John Dutton certainly has its drawbacks. For the past five seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone, Tate Dutton has endured and survived quite a few harrowing experiences. From being kidnapped to becoming the target of an attempted murder, Tate has had to grow up fast and is beginning to learn that being part of the Dutton family means that enemies are lurking at every corner.
'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father
As Season 22 of The Voice comes to a close, we’re left with six amazing finalists who we will definitely see more of, no matter who wins. While we’re all impressed with freshman coach Camila Cabello’s finalist, Morgan Myles, one of Blake Shelton’s finalists, Bodie, is who many people are rooting for. He won us over with his rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray in the first round, and has since continued to impress.
Dean Cain’s Relationship History: From Love With an A-Lister in College to Being a Single Dad
Dean Cain may be best known for starring opposite Teri Hatcher in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Although he was rumored to be dating Teri back then, the truth is, she was not attracted to him. More on that in a moment. Let's take a look at...
Where Was 'Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Murder Mystery' Filmed? Details on the Netflix Comedy Special
Who killed Santa Claus with his own candy cane? That's the big Christmas-sized question in the upcoming Netflix special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. The special is a holiday one-off of the Netflix Murderville comedy series — where hapless detective Terry Seatlle (Will Arnett) recruits real-life celebrities to help him solve crimes in hilarious improvised episodes.
Meet 'Finding Harmony' Choir Director David Brown — And Discover His Story
ABC is emphasizing music-themed programming in the 2022 holiday season. While the Josh Groban and H.E.R.-led Beauty and the Beast anniversary special is getting most of the attention, the network is also delivering something more down home with Finding Harmony, the one-off event focusing on a chorus in Ohio. Article...
Does Kylian Mbappé Have a Girlfriend? Inside the French Soccer Star's Love Life
At just 23 years old, Kylian Mbappé is already considered one of the best soccer players in the world. The professional athlete, who is best known for his impressive speed and exceptional dribbling skills, already boasts one World Cup, having steered the French national team to victory in 2018 as a teenager.
'Welcome to Chippendales' Features a Murder-for-Hire Plot — What Happened to Middle-Man Ray Colon?
It's all fun and games until a male stripping empire leads to murder. Robert Siegel's (Pam & Tommy) scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales centers on the rise and fall of esteemed male dance revue company Chippendales. Now known for its extravagant Las Vegas shows, the carnal franchise was brought to life by ambitious Indian immigrant Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), who had initial aspirations of owning an American gas station.
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal
TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
