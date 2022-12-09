Tonight on “Lego Masters,” the semi-finalists have 10 hours to build a fountain that uses water to create movement within their build. The three teams that use water to meaningfully tell a story move on to the finale in the all-new “Water Works” part one of the two-hour season finale episode airing Wednesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Next, it’s a red carpet finish as the three remaining teams get 24 hours to build their best creation possible. There’s one final twist in store when the teams are given gift bags with the first sets they built as kids...

