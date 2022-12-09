Read full article on original website
WWCC to resume CDL program
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) plans to resume instruction for truck and commercial drivers seeking commercial driver's licenses (CDL). Demand for CDL drivers has increased since the pandemic and drivers are crucial for the transportation, manufacturing and agriculture industries. WWCC has received a 3 year $623,000 grant...
Snow routes, delays and cancelations for regional schools on December 12
Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m. Benton Franklin Head Start: Two-hours late. No a.m. classes. Calvary Christian: Two-hours late. Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m. Finley School District: Two-hours late. Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30. Kennewick School District:...
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 14: "tWITCH" dies, KPD graffiti arrests, it's snowing and more
"tWITCH" the former actor, dancer and DJ on "Ellen" has died. Kennewick police arrested two juveniles suspected of spray-painting graffiti, and snow is falling in the Tri-Cities.
Les Schwab work truck stolen in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a stolen Les Schwab work truck on Tuesday, December 13. The work truck has a navy blue cab and a white roof. Police believe the BMW seen in surveillance photos is also connected to the theft, possibly being driven by an accomplice of whoever stole the truck.
Juveniles arrested after graffiti spree in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1:30 p.m. on December 13 Kennewick Police responded to a report of a group of juveniles spraying graffiti on multiple structures in the area of West 7th Place and Kent Street. When Officers contacted the juvenile spray painters one of them ran away. Additional KPD units quickly...
UPDATE: Snake River Bridge reopen after 13 car crash east of Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:14. The Washington State Patrol reports that 13 cars were involved in the crash on the Snake River Bridge around 6 a.m. on December 13. Only minor injuries were reported. According to the WSP, US 12 eastbound should reopen around 9 a.m. 6:10 a.m. A 13...
Motion for resentencing denied in case of convicted teacher killer
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Robert Suarez was sixteen when he was convicted of killing Kiona-Benton teacher and coach Bob Mars in 2005. Based on a new state law that the courts should consider a defendant's young age in sentencing decisions Suarez recently filed a motion for resentencing. A hearing on the...
KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
Sunday Dec. 11 Weather Forecast
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR WALLOWA AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY. 4-10" of snow expected above 3,000' with less than 3" below 3,000' by Mon. afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow county through Heppner that expires tonight at 10 p.m. Travel will be difficult in NEOR with I-84 possibly...
Car vs. structure crash
KPD Officers responded to a truck vs. structure crash on Kennewick Avenue. Drivers should remember to slow down due to slick, foggy and freezing conditions.
