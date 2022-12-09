Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized
Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
New Day Will Be Better To NXT Than Rose Was To Jack, Grayson Waller Boasts, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Deadline 2022. - Tonight, The New Day became WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and afterward, they celebrated as only they could. Xavier Woods spoke about how emotional it is for him to return to WWE NXT before they absolutely ripped Titanic to shreds. See the full video above.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Titles In Bloody Double Dog Collar Match At ROH Final Battle 2022
The Briscoes finally conquer FTR. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) won the ROH Tag Team Titles in a double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle, defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a bloody affair. Even referee Mike Posey got busted open due to an errant chain...
NXT Deadline 2022: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre Result
Isla Dawn picks up her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. After NXT Deadline opened with Iron Survivor match between six of the biggest stars in NXT's Women's Division, Isla Dawn took on Alba Fyre in a singles match. Although Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, at some point, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him bleed from his mouth.
WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place
WWE Raw (12/12) - To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Number One Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Recent Appearance On WWE Main Event, Says It Felt Like A Reward
Melo don't miss, especially on Main Event. In recent months, Main Event has seemingly become a testing ground for stars that currently perform on the NXT brand. For example, on this week's Main Event, Trick Williams faced Cedric Alexander and Katana Chance faced Tamina in singles action. Back in October,...
Dynamite & Rampage To Air On AEW Plus In Brazil In 2023, Usos Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 12, 2022. - AEW Dynamite & Rampage will no longer air on Space in Brazil starting in 2023. Instead, AEW Plus will be the new home for the flagship shows in Brazil:. - The Usos are The Ones: WWE Canvas 2...
NXT Deadline Watchalong! | Fightful Overbooked
Join the Fightful crew for some NXT Deadline watchalong fun, would ya? (NOTE: THERE IS NO LIVE FOOTAGE OF THE EVENT) Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
Jay White Discusses Bullet Club's Expansion, Says They Appear To Have A New Member In Mia Yim
Jay White talks Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and the expansion of Bullet Club. Bullet Club has been one of the most important acts in all of professional wrestling for the last decade. Regardless of how the group has changed through the years, Bullet Club has always stood for disruption and progression in the wrestling industry.
Danny Limelight On What Led To AEW And MLW Departures, Free Agency | Grapsody Interview
Grapsody Interviews MLW and AEW veteran Danny Limelight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WWE SmackDown On 12/9/22 Nets Over 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Spoiler TV, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week's episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership.
Britt Baker Says That Bryan Danielson's WrestleMania 30 Storyline Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker reveals the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. The vast majority of talent in the wrestling business can recall the moment and/or time that they decided to become a pro wrestler. For AEW star Britt Baker, there was an entire storyline that inspired her journey into the squared circle.
MJF Lists People Who Will Never Beat Him For AEW Title, Includes 'Warhoe' And 'Dipshit Dragon'
MJF has made a list and probably isn't checking it twice. Ahead of his trip to Las Vegas to attend UFC 282, MJF has made a list of people who he believes will never beat him for the AEW World Title (Triple B). MJF's List. The Pebble (Ricky Starks) The...
Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA, Bateman, And More Announced For 12/17 NJPW STRONG
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the lineup for the December 17 episode of NJPW STRONG. This week's episode will continue the presentation of the "Detonation" taping, which was held on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. In the likely main event, the Motor City Machine Guns...
Samoa Joe: It Don't Matter If It's Miro, Cody Rhodes Can Return; Show Up And I'll Whoop Your Ass
Samoa Joe welcomes all challengers. Joe is the reigning and defending ROH Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion. He's had open challenges and has already defeated the likes of AR Fox, Darby Allin, and Juice Robinson in successful title defenses. Speaking at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Joe said...
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Results (12/11): Eight-Man Elimination Bout Headlines
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in Southampton 21 event on December 11 from The 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. The event aired on RPW On Demand. Full results (courtesy of RevPro) are below. RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Results (12/11) - Shaun Jackson def. JJ Gale. - Luke...
