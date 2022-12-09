ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized

Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Fightful

NXT Deadline 2022: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre Result

Isla Dawn picks up her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. After NXT Deadline opened with Iron Survivor match between six of the biggest stars in NXT's Women's Division, Isla Dawn took on Alba Fyre in a singles match. Although Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, at some point, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him bleed from his mouth.
Fightful

WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place

WWE Raw (12/12) - To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Number One Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.
Fightful

NXT Deadline Watchalong! | Fightful Overbooked

Join the Fightful crew for some NXT Deadline watchalong fun, would ya? (NOTE: THERE IS NO LIVE FOOTAGE OF THE EVENT) Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Fightful

Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy