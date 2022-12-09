Haige Wang Was Elected as the Founding Chairman of the World Film Industry Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--

Recently, the voting of the Board of Directors for the first World Film Industry Conference has been concluded, and the presidium of the conference has been formed. Haige Wang, representative of Macau and chairman of the Aollywood Film Workers Association, has been elected as the chairman of the conference with a term of 4 years. This is the first time that the organization has elected a Chinese representative as its chairman.

The World Film Industry Conference is a non-profit neutral organization, aiming to establish an international platform for global film connectivity and a community of shared future for the global film industry. The conference includes the Global Film Academy Deans Forum, the Global Film Producers Summit Forum, the Global Scriptwriter Creation Forum, the World Audiovisual Technology Forum, the World Film Festival Chairman Forum, etc. WFIC is the world’s largest, most comprehensive, and most representative top-level conference in the film industry, with a high reputation and wide academic influence. WFIC is held every two years.

In addition, the World Film Industry Conference elected 18 new members to one of its main organizations —— the Board of Directors of Leaders’ Summit. They are the United States, China, India, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Turkey, Spain, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand.

Haige Wang, who is known as the “Cultural Ambassador for World Peace” and soon to be the founding chairman of the first World Film Industry Conference, has been a professional social and cultural activist serving films and audiences for nearly 20 years, promoting Chinese films to the world. “Today is the beginning of a new chapter for me,” he said. At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the global film industry, he thanked filmmakers around the world for responding to unexpected challenges with their wisdom and calmness. Haige Wang, as a Chinese representative, vowed to build and consolidate trust and cohesion among members, civil society and other international organizations. He said consensus building would be the core of all his efforts, and his top priority was finding a “global solution” to help the film industry get out of trouble as quickly as possible.

