ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham school board’s LGBTQ-friendly ‘Gender Support’ policy sparks controversy

By Mary Helen Moore
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpZ9y_0jdC1g2r00

Seth Van Horn said he was scared to death when his child came out.

The Durham parent rattled off disturbing statistics to the Board of Education: transgender people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime; 42% of trans youth told to hide their identity consider suicide; 15% attempt suicide.

“So what’s a dad going to do?” Van Horn said, raising his hands with a pained expression. “Either you’re the one telling the kid to hide and hurt themself or you’re putting them out there in the world where others are going to hurt them.”

Van Horn said there was another important statistic to consider — research in the Journal of Adolescent Heath that predicts a 56% reduction in suicidal behavior for every environment in which a child’s chosen name is affirmed.

“We can either be the ones telling children, ‘Don’t ask questions,’” he said. “Or we can be the ones saying we’re here to support you.”

The board was considering adding a “Gender Support” policy Thursday night after months of urging from parents, students and staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDGKo_0jdC1g2r00
Parade-goers wave flags and cheer during the Durham Pride parade Saturday morning Sept. 28, 2019. Caleb Jones/newsobserver.com

The policy, adopted unanimously, is a copy of one adopted in Orange County in 2020.

It adds to the district’s discrimination protections by emphasizing ways to support transgender and non-binary students, such as by respecting their chosen names and pronouns and honoring wishes not to discuss a child’s gender identity with their parents.

Hannah Donahue, a school nurse, said better training is urgently needed.

“I’ve seen LGBTQ and gender-diverse students bullied. They’ve been pushed, shoved and had crude names yelled at them. I’ve seen administrators turn a blind eye to this behavior. I’ve seen students crying in my office because their teacher called home and mistakenly gendered them, outing them to their family who is transphobic,” Donahue said.

LGBTQ policy criticized by Republican Party

LGBTQ inclusion in American schools has become a political flashpoint in recent years, including in North Carolina .

Even deeply blue Durham was not immune from conflict.

“You’re asking Christian teachers to wink when you have homosexual boys who want to go into the girl’s room because they want to change there,” Victoria Peterson said, continuing to speak so long beyond the 90 allotted seconds she was nearly escorted out by deputies.

The Durham GOP called on its members to show up at the meeting.

“Our religious liberties are on the line, and it’s not time to sit on the sidelines,” the party said in a Monday email.

Courtney Geels, a Republican recently defeated in a bid for U.S. Congress, said the policy was too vague in places.

“Who is the one who is deciding what the maturity of that child is?” she asked. “I do think you should add in there that the parent would have to be part of that support system if they are under the age of 18.”

Those against the policy were outnumbered nearly three to one.

Nate Topham said neither he nor his two children were members of the LGBTQ community.

“But that doesn’t matter,” Topham said. “This still is incredibly important in my house, because in order for my kids to be good allies to this community, they can’t just hear it at home. They have to hear and see it modeled by the adults they spend the other half of their waking life with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUgIR_0jdC1g2r00
Harry Lynch/hlynch@newsobserver.com

Task force, training to come

The Rainbow Collective for Change, a grassroots initiative led by Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, first began petitioning the board for change in April.

“Enough is enough,” she said Thursday night.

Freddy Perkins, program director for Durham’s LGBTQ Youth Center, said the policy was the bare minimum.

“These students have said, ‘We don’t have safe spaces,’” Perkins said, wearing a Stonewall T-shirt. “We want kids to be kids. There should be policies in place that allow for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpBN8_0jdC1g2r00
The Durham Public Schools central office building on Cleveland Street, photographed on Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth/ctoth@newsobserver.com

Abby Bender said she was the parent of a non-binary DPS student.

“My child and their teacher have been misgendered multiple times, even in front of the principal and vice principal, without correction,” Bender said. “DPS currently have people in charge of our children’s schools that are more concerned with the discomfort of straight, often religious cisgender adults over the safety of our queer children.”

The board, which doesn’t meet again until 2023, is developing training and assembling a task force to refine the policy if needed.

Board members said they understood the need to act urgently, voting to waive the second reading traditionally held for new policies.

“So when we vote this through right now, this becomes policy tonight,” Vice Chair Matt Sears said.

Comments / 87

Ace Smith
2d ago

God does not make mistakes. You are either male or female. He designed you. Trying to change your gender is telling God that you know better than him. That is a dangerous game.

Reply(4)
22
tonie
3d ago

I think a child does not or can’t make up her or his mind until at least 15 my sister wanted to be a cat when she was 7 and they let her pretend to be a cat in school which I think is wrong school is for learning not for sexuality or religion teaching

Reply(1)
7
Mike1013
2d ago

Having going to school in the 50s and early 60s I don't remember any kind of issues like this. our country started allowing unpeaceful protests during the Vietnam War and our values started spiraling down and had for the past 50 years. When prayer was taken out of public schools in any mention of God in a federal building was banned we are facing the consequences. it's time to erase all laws passed after 1965 and start over.

Reply(5)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countyenews.com

NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community

North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action

An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property

The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High

An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
19K+
Followers
459
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy