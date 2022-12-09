Hailey Bieber Nails The 'No-Pants' Trend In An Oversized Gray Sweatshirt While Stepping Out In LA

Splash News

Hailey Bieber is the latest stylish celeb to rock the ‘no-pants‘ look, and gave her recent ensemble a sporty spin. The model and style icon, 26, was photographed by paparazzi outside of Forma Pilates with pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye in West Hollywood, and looked effortlessly chic and cozy.

Hailey Bieber’s Cozy ‘No Pants’ Workout Look

Bieber, who is a big fan of pilates and who frequently works out with Jenner and Skye, decided to swap leggings for an oversized gray sweatshirt practically worn as a dress. The Rhode Beauty mogul showed off her long, toned legs with the outfit, and added white ankle socks and black-and-white sneakers.

Mrs. Bieber accessorized with a black Nike baseball cap and black purse slung over one shoulder. She wore her long, dirty blonde tresses down, styled straight, and topped it all off with shiny silver hoop earrings. She also added a cute olive green scrunchie around one wrist as she carried her water bottle post-session.

Jenner matched her friend’s cozy vibe while donning a white sports bra, black leggings, and a white sweatshirt tied over her shoulders. She rocked tan, white and red Nike sneakers with white ankle socks and also brought a black bag with her to the studio. The Kardashians star tied her long, brunette hair into an updo, wore dark sunglasses and a face mask while on her way out.

Bieber’s Love For Pilates

It’s no secret that Bieber has an epic and sculpted figure, and she often credits this to Pilates. “I used to be a ballet dancer, so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating,” she explained on the Women’s Health Going For Goal podcast. “A lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance.”

Bieber also revealed to Vogue Australia that there is one type of Pilates she enjoys more than others. “I’ve been doing hot Pilates for years now,” she shared with the outlet. “I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier. You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive.”