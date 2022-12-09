Read full article on original website
Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges to host holiday book signing in Corolla
This year’s Corolla Christmas Village will host a special guest, Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges who will sign her latest book at Island Bookstore on Friday, December 23, from 6-8 pm. There is no charge for Corolla Christmas Village or the book signing. No RSVP is required. Published in...
‘Merry Merchant Mingle’ set for this evening at NouVines
The Town of Manteo invites small business owners to convene with their fellow merchants this evening, Monday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m. at NouVines for a spectacularly festive “Merry Merchant Mingle” event. Meet new faces, see old friends, chat about the Manteo Business Association, and network to see...
Johnny Burgess Hooper II
Johnny Burgess Hooper II, affectionately known as Bul Hooper, a native of Salvo, NC, was dearly loved for 53 years by his family, friends, and all who met him. His compassion for Hatteras Island and love for his heritage and family extends to the life he enjoyed and the pleasures he found in the simple way of living and loving others.
Pioneer Theatre to close its doors after over a century
One of the longest running family-owned movie theaters in America — the Pioneer Theatre of Manteo — will be closing its doors permanently, according to a Tuesday evening announcement via social media. The English Tudor-style theatre, positioned quaintly at 113 Budleigh Street since 1934, has been a staple...
Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrates grand opening in Manteo
Jersey Mike’s Subs, the chain known for its fresh sliced/grilled subs, will open it’s doors for the first time today at a new location in Manteo at 110 South US Highway 64-264. Franchise owner Shaun Hayman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Tuesday, December 13 through...
Jean Payne Basnight
Jean Payne Basnight, 84, of Manteo, NC died peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on Sunday December 11, 2022. She was married to Samuel C. Basnight for 64 years. Born Shelva Jean Payne on November 19, 1938, “Miss Jean,” as she was known by many, had a true servant’s heart.
Donald Wayne Jester
Donald Wayne Jester, 75, left this world December 11, 2022 at home in Point Harbor, NC. His magical life began February 25, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho- and what a life he had! Don often spoke of the times spent with his dad, Gene fly fishing on the Snake River. Besides his father, Don was predeceased by his mother, Vera and his brother, Gary.
James “Jim” Ernest O’Beirne, Jr.
James “Jim” Ernest O’Beirne, Jr., age 71, of Moyock, NC died at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born January 26, 1951 in Newport News, VA to Suzy Landin O’Beirne and the late James Ernest O’Beirne, he was married to Carol Ann Taylor O’Beirne. Jim was a retired copier/computer technician and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.
William Joseph Burns, Jr.
William Joseph Burns, Jr. finished his earthly walk December 8, 2022 at the age of 92 at his Kitty Hawk home. Bill served honorably in the US Coast Guard and eventually retired from a long career in the tool and die industry. He is survived by several relatives including his...
Pipe, hydrant flushing underway in Currituck County
This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.
Cooperative Extension announces upcoming ‘Night Out’ programs
Do you need a night out where you can enjoy learning new things while having fun? Are you looking for a last-minute Christmas present for two? N.C. Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center is partnering with Sanctuary Vineyards again this winter to offer a Night Out with Extension. Classes will be...
Dare County announces launch of recently redesigned website
Dare County has announced the launch of its recently redesigned website, which officially went live at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at www.DareNC.gov. The Dare County website redesign process began in early 2022, when the Dare County Public Relations Department issued a community survey seeking feedback from the public. The survey asked users which aspects of the existing website were used most frequently, which features users felt worked well and which features they thought could be improved through a redesign.
