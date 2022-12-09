Dare County has announced the launch of its recently redesigned website, which officially went live at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at www.DareNC.gov. The Dare County website redesign process began in early 2022, when the Dare County Public Relations Department issued a community survey seeking feedback from the public. The survey asked users which aspects of the existing website were used most frequently, which features users felt worked well and which features they thought could be improved through a redesign.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO