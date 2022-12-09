Read full article on original website
Payment tokenisation: keeping transactions secure in modern eCommerce
ECommerce has unleashed a world of almost unlimited choice. Now, consumers can shop with a host of different merchants online, with the incentive that their purchases will be fast, secure, and easy to follow. This level of speed and security can be attributed to the growing customer demand for instant...
Descartes Underwriting launches full-stack risk carrying entity: Descartes Insurance
Today, Descartes Underwriting, the MGA focused on climate risk insurance products, launches Descartes Insurance, a ‘full stack’ insurer licensed to underwrite risk by the French Regulator (ACPR). Descartes Insurance is backed by a panel of A-rated risk carriers, and is now able to issue policies directly to mid-market clients in France, with plans to expand to other countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) over the course of 2023. Globally, for corporate clients and their existing portfolio, Descartes Underwriting will continue to operate as a Managing General Agent in full continuation with their valued partners.
Bupa adopts the CoverGo platform to streamline its health insurance ecosystem
Bupa (Asia) Limited, a health insurance specialist, and CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for health, P&C, and life, are joining forces to streamline Bupa’s health insurance ecosystem in Hong Kong. Bupa has now adopted CoverGo as its new health insurance system in order to accelerate customer...
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance
Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a $3.6 million financing round. New Stack Ventures led the round and was joined by Global Founders Capital, Conversion Capital, Cambrian Ventures, SNR VC, Kearny Jackson, Valia Ventures, Interlace Ventures, and V1 VC, alongside a group of angels including Garrett Koehn, President of CRC Insurance, Gokul Rajaram, executive at DoorDash, Eugene Marinelli, Founder of Blend, and Joe Schmidt, Partner at a16z. The Seed round will be used to help Oyster build out its omnichannel insurance platform for consumers and merchants.
Kyriba Launches New Receivables Finance Solution to Help Finance Teams Facing Higher Interest Rates and Inflation
Kyriba, the global leader in cloud-based financial and IT solutions, has today announced the launch of Kyriba Receivables Finance. The solution provides finance teams with greater control over factoring or securitisation programs as well as enabling selective invoice financing. The multi-funder solution integrates all vendor programs into a single platform, providing a real-time overview of credit facilities, utilisation, limits and program performance.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
ManyPets and Wakam announce major partnership in the UK
Pet insurance provider and MGA, ManyPets UK, has today announced its partnership with European digital insurer, Wakam, as its new UK carrier. Wakam, a European B2B2C insurance company with a global footprint spanning 32 countries, will underwrite all of ManyPets’ UK policies from January 2023, whilst supporting the pet insurance provider with its commitment to customer experience and award-winning pet insurance policies.
KoinKoin Launches New Digital Assets Exchange App
KoinKoin, the African-focused digital assets exchange, has launched a new app for retail traders to buy and sell digital currencies ultimately using local payment methods. The app intends to connect an even wider audience across the world with access to cryptocurrencies, to empower efficient cross-border remittance, trading and payments. KoinKoin...
Bybit Enables Merkle Tree Verification for Proof of Reserves
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has implemented a Proof of Reserves system that allows users to verify the company’s holdings directly. The system uses Merkle Tree to enable users to quickly verify their assets deposited in Bybit and authenticates that Bybit holds all the users assets 1:1.
Perwyn Acquires VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence from Kester Capital
Perwyn, the European private equity investor, is delighted to announce that it has agreed to acquire VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence (“VIXIO”) from Kester Capital. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, VIXIO is the leading provider of regulatory and business intelligence to the global payments and gambling industries. Through its PaymentsCompliance and GamblingCompliance subscription products, VIXIO enables regulatory and legal teams around the world to manage risk confidently and discover new market opportunities by providing in-depth information, data and analysis. With a second office in Washington DC, VIXIO serves over 400 customers globally, including operators, regulators, technology providers, and law firms.
LDC Invests in Etrading Software
LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has made a significant investment in capital markets technology firm Etrading Software, a global provider of technology-led solutions to address highly complex and constantly evolving market and regulatory challenges. Etrading Software specialises in the provision of market and reference data used by international financial institutions. It is the primary service and technology provider to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the global numbering agency for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives – a market the Bank for International Settlements valued at $2.5tn at the end of 2021.
Moss and Marqeta Forge Partnership to Lead Technical Innovation in Fintech
Moss, the fintech transforming spend management for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), has today announced an exciting new partnership with the global modern card issuing platform, Marqeta. By utilising Marqeta’s open API platform, Moss is able to issue corporate cards to European SMEs that enable them to spend smarter, with real-time visibility and control, and save hours each month by automating time-consuming manual tasks. Together, the two fintech platforms are focused on breaking into new tech spaces to provide innovative, easy-to-use solutions to their customer bases, supporting growth and innovation among SMEs.
HSBC Partners With Extend, Accelerating Availability of Expense Management Solutions for Commercial Card Clients in the U.S.
Extend, a leading virtual card and spend management platform, today announced a partnership with HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations. HSBC will offer Extend solutions to its commercial card clients in the U.S. to help companies manage spending with the flexibility and control of virtual cards. Using their HSBC business cards, joint customers will be able to simplify essential processes – like closing the books at the end of the month – and instantly empower anyone, anywhere to make business payments. Extend’s digital solutions are now available to HSBC U.S. Commercial Card Clients with additional features coming in early 2023.
The Fintech Fix 14/12/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
London Fintech DKK Partners Appoints Sam Nti to Spearhead Africa Operation
DKK Partners, a leading fintech company, which specialises in emerging markets (EM) and fAppoinoreign exchange (FX) liquidity, has opened a Ghana operation. The office, which will serve as a hub for the booming African market, will be led by entrepreneur Sam Nti, who joins as director, and will include an additional four full time staff.
Bitget Registers in Seychelles and Plans to Grow Its Global Workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralised manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its recruitment plan with a new target of 1200 headcount by the first quarter of 2023, increasing its workforce by another 50% from its existing size, to better meet user demand and support business growth.
Bondaval, a B2B Insurtech Company, Raises $15 Million Series A
Bondaval, a London-based B2B fintech that gives credit teams the certainty that their receivables will be secured, has raised a $15 million Series A Round, led by Talis Capital. Bondaval will use the financing to continue building its best in class team, progress its global expansion, expand into additional sectors...
EY launches its first UK FinTech lab, announces ambitious growth investment plan and ramps up regional FinTech focus
EY has announced the launch of its first FinTech lab, based in London, with a second one planned in Edinburgh next year. The labs have been designed to collaborate with start-ups and scale-ups focused on innovation and creating solutions to financial challenges, such as fighting financial crime and financing a sustainable economy. The labs will be run by new hire, Mark Jannetta, and form part of EY’s ambitious UK FinTech growth plans which includes several million pounds worth of investment over the course of the next twelve months.
Hugh Burden on Why Old Payment Processes won’t get Banks Anywhere
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, explains why payment companies should not neglect the innovation needed in the back and middle office. Burden reveals how large finance companies are still reliant on excel – which he believes is not robust enough to handle sophisticated payment processes.
Hashdex Releases 2023 Crypto Investment Outlook
“Despite the dramatic challenges of 2022, we see the past year as anything but negative for crypto,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder & CEO of Hashdex. “While we can’t deny that recent events have hurt the industry, we are optimistic about the long-term investment case, maintain that the recent problems are fixable and believe the underlying technology is intact and improving. As crypto continues to evolve and patterns emerge, there are informative trends developing for specific crypto assets as well as for segments like DeFi, Web3, and Digital Culture.”
