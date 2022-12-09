Extend, a leading virtual card and spend management platform, today announced a partnership with HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations. HSBC will offer Extend solutions to its commercial card clients in the U.S. to help companies manage spending with the flexibility and control of virtual cards. Using their HSBC business cards, joint customers will be able to simplify essential processes – like closing the books at the end of the month – and instantly empower anyone, anywhere to make business payments. Extend’s digital solutions are now available to HSBC U.S. Commercial Card Clients with additional features coming in early 2023.

