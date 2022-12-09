ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travis Barker hints he and Kourtney Kardashian will ‘probably eventually’ move to Tennessee

Travis Barker has suggested and he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday (20 November) showing the couple and their children staying in a cabin in the woods and rock climbing.He captioned the carousel: “Spent my birthday in Tennessee.”Under his post, the Poosh founder commented with cowboy and whisky cocktail emojis, adding: “Let’s move there.”Barker replied: “Yesssss.”A fan commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee, get out of Hollywood”, to which the rock musician responded: “Probably...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyla

Paris Hilton, 41, shares how she looks just like she did 20 years ago

Paris Hilton has revealed the secret of her age-defying looks and insists she prefers an all-natural route. The 41-year-old heiress somehow doesn’t look much older now than she did when she first appeared on our screens in The Simple Life back in 2003. Paris has previously revealed that she...
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Tyla

Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born

Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed

Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More

One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported. The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu. The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic

Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'

Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy