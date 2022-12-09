Read full article on original website
Related
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’
Who’s ready for some more Kardashians TMI? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to pop a squat whilst traveling via automobile. In fact, the reality star opened up about just how prepared she really is in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. As she...
Travis Barker hints he and Kourtney Kardashian will ‘probably eventually’ move to Tennessee
Travis Barker has suggested and he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday (20 November) showing the couple and their children staying in a cabin in the woods and rock climbing.He captioned the carousel: “Spent my birthday in Tennessee.”Under his post, the Poosh founder commented with cowboy and whisky cocktail emojis, adding: “Let’s move there.”Barker replied: “Yesssss.”A fan commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee, get out of Hollywood”, to which the rock musician responded: “Probably...
Paris Hilton, 41, shares how she looks just like she did 20 years ago
Paris Hilton has revealed the secret of her age-defying looks and insists she prefers an all-natural route. The 41-year-old heiress somehow doesn’t look much older now than she did when she first appeared on our screens in The Simple Life back in 2003. Paris has previously revealed that she...
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
realitytitbit.com
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More
One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported. The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu. The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney wears Travis’ boxers and ‘little nothing to keep it interesting’ in bed
Kourtney Kardashian likes to switch things up when it comes to what she wears to sleep and if she’s not donning Travis Barker’s boxers the Poosh founder is “keeping it interesting” in the bedroom department. In a piece for Interview magazine, published Monday, November 22, Kourtney...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic
Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'
Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Glamour
New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0