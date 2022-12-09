ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Scooter’s vs Dutch Bros: Amarillo’s New Rivalry

When it comes to local businesses, the most notable rivalry that we have in Amarillo is the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry. On every corner, you are either going to find a Toot-N-Totem or a Pak-A-Sak. The competition for traffic in Amarillo is fierce when it comes to these two local franchises and their race to become the dominant convenience store in Amarillo is well-known. But during the past few years, another sort of rivalry has sprouted out of Amarillo's taste for a quick coffee.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Mark Your Calendars for Lyle Lovett Live in Amarillo

Another great artist is making their way to Amarillo for one great show. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Cowboys are coming to Amarillo for one night only. Lyle Lovett has been nominated for a Grammy 17 times and is a Four-time Grammy winner. Lovett won a grammy in 1990 for Best male Pop Vocal Performer, in 1995 for Best Pop Collaboration and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, and in 1997 for Best Country Album for The Road to Ensenada.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy