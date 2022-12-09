Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Is Amarillo Worth Visiting? Here’s What People Had To Say.
So you wanna go on vacation, and you're going through all the different places you could go. When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, it all depends on what you're looking to do. Is it a beach you crave? Is sightseeing some big attractions on the list?. Maybe it's...
Leaving Amarillo? Here Are The Top Destinations We’re Moving To.
You've heard it. I've heard it. People from Amarillo complaining about the influx of people moving to Yellow City causing all kinds of traffic headaches, longer lines at our favorite places, blah blah blah, and the list goes on. So, when we're finally fed up with people not knowing how to merge on to the highway, where do we go?
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
Need To Get Away On Xmas Eve & Day? Here’s Amarillo Spots Open.
One thing the holidays tend to bring is the gathering of families. Some travel in from out of town, and some just get together since they're all in town. No matter how you look at it, families are a core part of the holidays. While it's great to see family,...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Scooter’s vs Dutch Bros: Amarillo’s New Rivalry
When it comes to local businesses, the most notable rivalry that we have in Amarillo is the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry. On every corner, you are either going to find a Toot-N-Totem or a Pak-A-Sak. The competition for traffic in Amarillo is fierce when it comes to these two local franchises and their race to become the dominant convenience store in Amarillo is well-known. But during the past few years, another sort of rivalry has sprouted out of Amarillo's taste for a quick coffee.
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
Mark Your Calendars for Lyle Lovett Live in Amarillo
Another great artist is making their way to Amarillo for one great show. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Cowboys are coming to Amarillo for one night only. Lyle Lovett has been nominated for a Grammy 17 times and is a Four-time Grammy winner. Lovett won a grammy in 1990 for Best male Pop Vocal Performer, in 1995 for Best Pop Collaboration and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, and in 1997 for Best Country Album for The Road to Ensenada.
North Side Toy Drive Ready to Give Out Gifts to Kids of Amarillo
Amarillo has the biggest hearts. We found that out during our Help 4 the Holidays drive recently. We keep giving and giving. Why? Well, it's Christmas time and we really care about the kiddos. We want them to have a gift that they can call their own. There are a...
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
How Can A Beer Lead To Burritos, Tamales, Vegan Food In Amarillo?
About a month ago, a conversation was had around the office regarding the best tamales in Amarillo. The only thing we all agreed on, was that they don't come from a restaurant. You need to know who to ask. Since then, I've met some people who go all out when...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Amarillo Have You Tried to Thank Your Amazon Driver Yet?
So recently I read that I could tip my Amazon Driver without tipping my Amazon Driver. What does that mean? Well apparently you can thank your driver and tip your driver and it won't cost you a cent. I was skeptical. I mean nothing in life is really free. Oh,...
UPDATE: Canyon Police report missing man found safe
UPDATE: The Canyon Police Department reports that the man who was reported missing Tuesday night was found safe. CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who was last seen in the area of Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital (BSA) in Amarillo on Dec. 8 According to police, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Rare storms bring large hail, damaging winds, & tornado warnings to TX/OK Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A rare severe weather event tore across the eastern Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Monday night bringing all modes of severe hazards including two tornado warned storms in Beaver county in Oklahoma. There has not been any confirmation of damage from a tornado as of Tuesday morning,...
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0