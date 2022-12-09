ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oilcity.news

Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”

CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/9/22–12/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny Sunday to be followed by winter storm watch throughout coming week

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect a mostly sunny day today, but that good weather won’t last long. Beginning tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday, Casper will be under a winter storm watch. The winter storm watch goes into effect Monday morning, as the National Weather Service forecasts...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Martin Tigar’s two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar’s instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

