ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia

Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Congressional couch trip

Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Joe Manchin gets a GOP challenger for his West Virginia Senate seat

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he will run for Senate in 2024 in a bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin. "West Virginia values are at risk in this country. We’re bankrupting America. I want to be a part of the solution there," Mooney said in a radio interview on MetroNews Talkline on Tuesday morning.
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Examiner

Bistro bigotry in Richmond

The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Judge finds Virginia man guilty of charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Two men - one from Virginia, one from Texas - were found guilty on Wednesday in the District of Columbia of felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the conduct of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy