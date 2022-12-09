Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Special election to fill Sen. Kiggans' seat set for Jan. 10, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A date has been set for the special election to fill the senate seat vacated by Sen. Jen Kiggans. Kiggans won the election in Virginia's Second Congressional District on Nov. 8. An announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the election is set for Jan....
What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
What’s next for District 4 seat after death of Congressman McEachin?
While people continue to mourn and honor the legacy of McEachin, conversations over who could take the seat are starting behind the scenes.
Democratic Senator Switches Party
A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
West Virginia GOP governor 'very seriously considering' running against Sen. Joe Manchin
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, says he may run for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's Senate seat, one of the GOP's top pickup opportunities in 2024
Another Virginia Blue Ridge Parkway section closed with rockslide
Another significant stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western Virginia has been closed due to a weather-related rockslide.
NBC12
‘He was a wonderful friend’: U.S. Rep. McEachin laid to rest Wednesday
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people gathered to say their final farewell to Congressman Donald McEachin at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Henrico County officials say around 1,500 people attended the funeral service. The 61-year-old died Monday, Nov. 28, after a long...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia
Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
Washington Examiner
Congressional couch trip
Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
Joe Manchin gets a GOP challenger for his West Virginia Senate seat
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he will run for Senate in 2024 in a bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin. "West Virginia values are at risk in this country. We’re bankrupting America. I want to be a part of the solution there," Mooney said in a radio interview on MetroNews Talkline on Tuesday morning.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Washington Examiner
Bistro bigotry in Richmond
The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
WSET
Judge finds Virginia man guilty of charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Two men - one from Virginia, one from Texas - were found guilty on Wednesday in the District of Columbia of felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the conduct of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital
RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — Work to relocate Richmond’s final city-owned Confederate monument should start this week after a judge refused a request to delay the removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill from its prominent spot in Virginia’s capital, an official said. Richmond Circuit Court Judge...
