Dobama Theatre’s world premiere of ‘The Land of Oz’ is a fun musical adventure with a timely message

Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023
An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Two Clevelanders Talk at the Music Box About Their Backstage Rock & Roll Adventures
The old Agora on East 24th Street spawned a lot of behind-the-scenes music business careers back in the 70s. Kevin Dugan was part of the so-called “Rowdy Roadies” stage crew, many of whom went on to tour with major artists. And Dugan was one of those. Starting with...
Northeast Ohio author Chelsea Banning describes ‘roller coaster’ week after failed book signing catches attention of famous writers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A week ago, Chelsea Banning, a self-published author from Warren, reached a breaking point. She was excited about promoting her debut historical fantasy novel “Of Crowns and Legends” at an event at Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula. The turnout, however, was disappointing. The next day, she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.
Chagrin Falls is all a-twinkle for the holiday season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the next couple of weeks, Chagrin Falls will put its best “Hallmark movie” foot forward, with numerous holiday activities taking place near the famous falls on Main Street. Providing the season’s decorations for the various celebrations and services in Riverside Park is the...
Remembering when Christine McVie & Fleetwood Mac gave a penguin to the Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine McVie, who passed away recently at age 79 after a short illness, was known as Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of her 1977 “Rumours”-era hit. But around Cleveland, she’s also remembered for her part in a tale involving another sort of bird.
A solo traveler offers advice from her time on the road: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - During their time on the road, one trend that Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have noticed is the number of women travelling alone. In this week’s podcast, the Kinbachs talk to Lisa Hall, an park neighbor they recently met who has been living in her RV for the past five years. Lisa shares stories and information she’s learned from her travels which stretch from Montana to Mexico and Alaska to Nova Scotia. Hear Hall explain some of the best routes to take, what you can expect to encounter and important things you should bring along the way.
Rock & Roll Hall Fame Shop has many options for the music fans on your holiday gift list
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gift-giving (and receiving) time is here. Folks are scouring their favorite online and brick-and-mortar stores for just the right gift for friends, family, colleagues, and others. But what do you get the music lover who has almost everything?. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Holiday films at Aut-O- Rama, Twinkle in the 216, and Photos with Santa at Taps and Tails
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Frosting the Snowman ... and other sugar cookie secrets for the holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sugar cookie cutouts are one of my favorite holiday treats. Making them sparks the imagination and engages creativity. They can be as simple or as complicated as I want. When my sons were single digits, the cookies were simple; they were a blank canvas jumbled with colored sugars and sprinkles. As they aged, trees were green and snowmen white. Now that they’re grown, I have the time to learn the best techniques for royal icing. (But do I have the patience?)
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
Parma Heights police celebrate season with annual holiday lights decorating contest
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Out of a late-night discussion four years ago among patrolling officers about which resident homes were decorated the best for Christmas, the Parma Heights Police Department decided to have some fun. The result is the department’s annual holiday lights decorating contest. “Initially, it started when...
Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton
Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House
"I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas."
Medina Community Recreation Center set to ring in 20th anniversary in January
MEDINA, Ohio -- The new year will ring in the Medina Community Recreation Center’s 20th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2023. Parks and Recreation Director Jansen Wehrley spoke to City Council about the upcoming milestone at this week’s council meeting.
Festivus bar crawl set in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Market Garden Brewery is hosting a Festivus bar crawl Friday, Dec. 16. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The crawl starts at 6 p.m. and winds up at 11:30 p.m. at Bird of Paradise, located underneath Bright Side. Check in at any of the participating locations in...
Scott Hamilton, local ice skaters deliver festive fundraiser at Public Square rink (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Christmas decorations, lights twinkling and red-and-green lit Terminal Tower as a backdrop and an ice rink full of skaters performing on Public Square, how could you not get into the holiday spirit?. Scott Hamilton, an Ohio native and 1984 Olympic gold medal figure skater and cancer...
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land
CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland
Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
Iconic Cleveland Heights record store closing doors after 55 years in business
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Rob Love started working at Record Revolution as a teenager in 1987, eventually becoming a partner in 2005, now forced to close the store after the holidays. “I’ve been very emotional thinking about it,” said the 49-year-old co-owner. “I don’t know if it’s sunk in...
