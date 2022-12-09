ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dobama Theatre’s world premiere of ‘The Land of Oz’ is a fun musical adventure with a timely message

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio author Chelsea Banning describes ‘roller coaster’ week after failed book signing catches attention of famous writers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A week ago, Chelsea Banning, a self-published author from Warren, reached a breaking point. She was excited about promoting her debut historical fantasy novel “Of Crowns and Legends” at an event at Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula. The turnout, however, was disappointing. The next day, she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.
ASHTABULA, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls is all a-twinkle for the holiday season

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the next couple of weeks, Chagrin Falls will put its best “Hallmark movie” foot forward, with numerous holiday activities taking place near the famous falls on Main Street. Providing the season’s decorations for the various celebrations and services in Riverside Park is the...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

A solo traveler offers advice from her time on the road: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - During their time on the road, one trend that Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have noticed is the number of women travelling alone. In this week’s podcast, the Kinbachs talk to Lisa Hall, an park neighbor they recently met who has been living in her RV for the past five years. Lisa shares stories and information she’s learned from her travels which stretch from Montana to Mexico and Alaska to Nova Scotia. Hear Hall explain some of the best routes to take, what you can expect to encounter and important things you should bring along the way.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Frosting the Snowman ... and other sugar cookie secrets for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sugar cookie cutouts are one of my favorite holiday treats. Making them sparks the imagination and engages creativity. They can be as simple or as complicated as I want. When my sons were single digits, the cookies were simple; they were a blank canvas jumbled with colored sugars and sprinkles. As they aged, trees were green and snowmen white. Now that they’re grown, I have the time to learn the best techniques for royal icing. (But do I have the patience?)
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
waldina.com

Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton

Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Festivus bar crawl set in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Market Garden Brewery is hosting a Festivus bar crawl Friday, Dec. 16. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The crawl starts at 6 p.m. and winds up at 11:30 p.m. at Bird of Paradise, located underneath Bright Side. Check in at any of the participating locations in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land

CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland

Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy