Dobama Theatre’s world premiere of ‘The Land of Oz’ is a fun musical adventure with a timely message

CLEVELAND, Ohio - During their time on the road, one trend that Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have noticed is the number of women travelling alone. In this week’s podcast, the Kinbachs talk to Lisa Hall, an park neighbor they recently met who has been living in her RV for the past five years. Lisa shares stories and information she’s learned from her travels which stretch from Montana to Mexico and Alaska to Nova Scotia. Hear Hall explain some of the best routes to take, what you can expect to encounter and important things you should bring along the way.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO