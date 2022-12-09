Baker Mayfield Tosses Clutch Game-Winning TD Pass in Rams Debut

What a way for Baker to start his career in Los Angeles.

Sometimes a change of scenery can do a person a lot of good. That wasn't the case for Baker Mayfield when he was traded to Carolina as he went 1-5 in his six starts with the team. However, that might be the case for him now with the Los Angeles Rams.

After getting claimed by the Rams on Tuesday, Mayfield actually played in the team's Thursday night game and helped lead Los Angeles to a comeback win with just seconds left on the clock via a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

Mayfield and the Rams began the scoring drive on their own two-yard line with just 1:41 left in the game. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 80 yards on the drive and finished the game 22-of-35 for 230 yards and one score.

