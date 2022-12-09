ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllPanthers

Baker Mayfield Tosses Clutch Game-Winning TD Pass in Rams Debut

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvnA7_0jdBz5zb00

What a way for Baker to start his career in Los Angeles.

Sometimes a change of scenery can do a person a lot of good. That wasn't the case for Baker Mayfield when he was traded to Carolina as he went 1-5 in his six starts with the team. However, that might be the case for him now with the Los Angeles Rams.

After getting claimed by the Rams on Tuesday, Mayfield actually played in the team's Thursday night game and helped lead Los Angeles to a comeback win with just seconds left on the clock via a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

Mayfield and the Rams began the scoring drive on their own two-yard line with just 1:41 left in the game. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 80 yards on the drive and finished the game 22-of-35 for 230 yards and one score.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Reveals What NFL Referee Told Him

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of calls he's getting from NFL officials. And on Monday, the former Ohio State star tweeted what one referee told him. "I ain’t got a call all season…" Wilson tweeted. "One ref told me 'this ain’t [Ohio]...
COLUMBUS, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits

Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-ranked JUCO IOL keeps Oregon among final 5 schools

We know that offensive line is a big area of need for the Oregon Ducks this offseason, and it appears that they are working hard to fill that need. Keyshawn Blackstock, the No. 1 rated JUCO IOL and No. 3 overall JUCO player in the nation, recently listed his top 5 schools, including the Oregon Ducks among them. It appears that the Ducks are in a great position to add Blackstock to the 2023 recruiting class, given a 55.4% chance of landing him according to On3. The Ducks already have a commitment from 4-star JUCO lineman George Silva, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO OT in the class. We will see in the coming weeks or months if Klemm is able to land another big body on the offensive line. Keyshawn Blackstock’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 GA OL Rivals 4 5.8 GA OL ESPN N/A N/A GA OL On3 Recruiting 3 89 GA OL 247 Composite 4 0.9000 GA OL  Vitals Hometown Covington, Georgia Projected Position Offensive Guard Height 6-foot-5 Weight 315 Pounds Class 2023 (JUCO)  Recruitment Oregon Ducks officially offer on September 28, 2022 No Official Visit to Eugene as of November 29, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Tennessee Volunteers USC Trojans Michigan State Spartans Oklahoma Sooners Twitterhttps://twitter.com/keyshawnblacks5/status/160322040074546381111
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Unprofessional Decision

The NFL is coming under some fire for the title of their Week 14 recap of Sunday night's game between the Dolphins and Chargers. In a since deleted headline, the league wrote "Justin Herbert shows Miami what they could have had!" Something that NFL reporter Dov Kleiman took issue with.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lions' Locker Room Video

The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, having won five of their last six games. After starting 1-6, the Lions are now 6-7 and firmly in the playoff mix in the NFC with four games remaining. A 3-1 finish might be enough to earn a Wild Card spot, and a 4-0 mark would definitely get the job done.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release first injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 by the final score of 16-14. The win was made possible my multiple members of the team, including quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown. Huntley started the contest for the injured Lamar Jackson, but the third-year signal caller suffered a concussion late in the contest, prompting Brown to finish the game under center.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Notable Rule Change

NFL player safety has been a major sticking point in many of the league's recent rule changes - some of them have been for the better and some have arguably made the game worse. But a major rule change is reportedly on the table for the NFL owners in the weeks to come.
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy