ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jaelon Darden Sends Cryptic Message on His Way Out of Tampa

By Collin Haalboom
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hm9Iy_0jdBz3E900

It didn't take Jaelon Darden long to find a new home in the NFL.

Earlier this week, wide receiver/punt returner, Jaelon Darden, was officially waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To many, this move came as a bit of a surprise. Not just because it was made 13 weeks into the NFL season, coming off a victory, but because Darden was actually producing at a respectable rate this season.

In 2022, Darden's 10.6 yards per return, ranks 18th in the NFL. His total of 330 punt return yards are the most by one player in the entire league. He's also tied for 6th in the NFL with two punt returns of at least 20 yards. Not spectacular numbers by any means, but definitely not a weakness either — especially when you consider the Buccaneers' general struggles when it comes to consistently gaining yardage with the football in their possession.

READ MORE: Cam Newton Says He's Better Than Current Quarterbacks in NFC South

Darden was drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 draft when Jason Licht moved up to select the talented receiver out of North Texas. Despite his small stature, Darden was a prolific player in college and the second most productive wide receiver in the nation next to Devonta Smith at Alabama.

As a professional, Darden wasn't able to make the same impact. His inability to crack a lineup that was already flush at the receiver position, combined with what was a disappointing rookie season overall, led to him falling out of favor with the Buccaneers' coaching staff. And although it appeared as though he was giving the team decent production as a punt returner, it's clear that the Buccaneers didn't feel as though he was progressing in the way they had envisioned when they drafted him.

It didn't take long for Darden to find a new home though, as the Cleveland Browns were quick to pounce on the opportunity, and claimed the speedy receiver off waivers on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Promising Young Wide Receiver

It's clear that Jaelon Darden felt a jolt of confidence upon finding a new home in the NFL so quickly. This is likely why he felt compelled to take to social media to offer up a cryptic message.

Whether or not Darden is targeting the Buccaneers with this message, or is simply trying to target anyone who has doubted him, I can't really blame him for trying to find some extra motivation.

Regardless, this message shouldn't concern the Bucs or their fans. Their attention should be squarely focused on who is going to inherit Darden's role as the team's primary punt returner moving forward.

For more on this, and continued coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter , and check out his work on the Bucs Banter YouTube channel !

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pewter Report

Bucs Work Out Star QB, 7 Other Players

The Bucs worked out eight players at the team facility, including Canadian Football League star quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. In his first year as starter this season, Rourke passed for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season games for British Columbia. Rourke also proved to be a dual threat, rushing 304 yards with seven touchdowns.
OHIO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected

Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
thecomeback.com

New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision

The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
ATLANTA, LA
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Matt Patricia Has 3-Word Response To Mac Jones' Outburst

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by ESPN's cameras barking at Matt Patricia and the other offensive coaches on Monday night. But Patricia doesn't seem to mind. Speaking to media members the next day, New England's coordinator was asked about the second-year QB's in-game explosions. To which Patricia simply said, "I love it."
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe loses it on Skip Bayless after Tom Brady debate gets personal

Shannon Sharpe has started to lose his patience. Sharpe and Skip Bayless were embroiled in a Tom Brady debate, as is the case on many Mondays on FS1’s “Undisputed,” when Sharpe took exception to a comparison Bayless made about Sharpe and Brady. “This man is playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless said. “That’s what you do,” Sharpe griped in response. “Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got...
atozsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa critiques offense after ‘unacceptable’ performance

The Miami Dolphins’ (8-5) offense came up short in Sunday night’s 23-17 loss on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6). The Dolphins’ passing game looked out of rhythm at times, playing a major factor in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opening the game 3-of-17 passing. The Standard.
The Spun

Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin's Unfortunate On-Air Mistake

Robert Griffin III made an uncomfortable gaffe Monday night. During ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the former Heisman Trophy winner was discussing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts proving doubters wrong this season. Griffin then said an old term used disparagingly against Black people. Viewers were shocked by Griffin's remark. As many...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission

Because of his size and accuracy, Tua Tagovailoa has often been compared to Drew Brees. Sean Payton disagrees with that comparison. The former New Orleans Saints head coach appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd after Tagovailoa struggled in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cowherd called the likeness "unfair" and said Brees didn't get his proper respect as an athlete, Payton concurred that Brees was a "fantastic athlete" who got overlooked by people only focusing on height, weight, size, and speed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
BUFFALO, NY
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy