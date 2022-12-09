(Richland, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee visited WSU Tri-Cities Monday to announce what he calls the Institute for Northwest Energy Futures at the Richland campus. The Governor says he will ask lawmakers in Olympia for $10 million to start the center with an opening of 8 to 10 professors. The goal of the center, said Inslee at a news conference is to further advancements in green energy. He calls the Tri-Cities the perfect place for the institute, since the area already has a high ratio of scientists and engineers per capital. Since it is on a college campus, Inslee says the institute will help teach clean energy workers in the next generation and educate them for getting well-paying jobs clean energy will provide. The institute must be signed off on by the state legislature for it to become a reality.

