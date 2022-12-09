Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
KYTV
Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Caulfield, Mo. has died after a head-on crash Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Aaron Schlegel died after another car crossed the center line and hit Schlegel’s car head-on. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m....
KTLO
Joyriders plead guilty to stealing boat
A couple reported to have been extremely intoxicated when they took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes, Jr., and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the same address...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KTLO
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer
A Springfield man has been charged with assault and claiming to be a Springfield Police Officer over the weekend. According to court documents, 38-year-old Nathan Smith has been charged with two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth-degree assault. According to...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
KTLO
Mtn. View man charged in 2 double homicides set for trial Wednesday
A Mountain View man accused of committing two double homicides nearly eight months ago is set to face a jury this week. Fifty-four-year-old Donnie Trammell will have a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, and the jury trial is set to begin the next day. Trammell is charged with four counts of...
KTLO
Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase
Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
KTLO
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
KTLO
Woman involved in altercation with family pleads
A 29-year-old Mountain Home woman arrested in early May after allegedly threatening family members with a knife and fighting with deputies made an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. According to the probable cause affidavit, the May 6 incident was the fourth report to law enforcement concerning disturbances involving...
KHBS
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
KTLO
Larry Eugene Tankersley, 60, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Larry Eugene Tankersley of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Larry Tankersley died Thursday in Little Rock.
KATV
Pope County Sheriff's Office need help identifying forgery case individuals
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pope County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they need the public to help with identifying a few suspects. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects are believed to be involved in a forgery case. The sheriff's office said those who can identify these individuals to...
KTLO
Woman who admitted guilt at first appearance makes it official
When a woman made her first appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court in early January, she pronounced herself “definitely guilty” of the charges against her, and said she did not want the court to waste time on her case. Sixty-year-old Lynda Louise Woodruff who listed an address along...
KTLO
MH man facing multiple charges ordered to appear in court, no-shows
A man facing a large number of charges in five open criminal cases was ordered to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, but he was a no-show. Thirty-seven-year-old Alfonso Nicholas Moran, Jr., who has listed several addresses including Mountain Home, was in court for a hearing on allegations that he has violated conditions for his $10,000 cash only bond.
KTLO
Norfork couple appear in court Monday for drug charges, plea guilty
A Norfork man arrested along with his wife after a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in their residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Randall Scott Beard’s charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possessing about 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used for both ingesting drugs and preparing illegal substances for sale.
KTLO
Saturday basketball results include Izard County boys falling in Izard County Tournament finals
The Izard County Tournament wrapped up Saturday at Cave City. Izard County’s senior boys finished as the runners-up after falling to Highland 58-38. Melbourne took the senior girls’ title with a 45-36 victory over Highland. Melbourne also won the junior girls’ championship after a 28-12 win over Mountain View.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
Comments / 0