local21news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting that killed one, injured another in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Columbia Borough Police Department and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office say a suspect is in custody related to the fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. Officials say 29-year-old James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29...
local21news.com
Man accused of killing person inside Harrisburg home in August arrested
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A man accused of causing the death of a person found inside a home in Harrisburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD), Charles Baumgartner, 37, faces homicide charges over the death of a man found inside a home on Evergreen Street in August.
local21news.com
Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin Co., police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Lower Paxton Township say they have received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins and are reminding residents to lock their vehicles when they leave them. According to police, money, financial documents and other important items were stolen during the break-ins. Police say if...
local21news.com
Police search for 3 wanted for pistol whipping clerk, robbing Cumberland Co. gas station
NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station in North Middleton Township. Authorities said the robbery happened on Saturday morning around 5:27. They said the three suspects were all dressed in black and had their faces covered.
local21news.com
GoFundMe established for family whose home exploded in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A GoFundMe has been established for the family whose home exploded in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County on Tuesday. The home was destroyed after a contractor hit a gas line and the home exploded, officials say. According to the online fundraiser, the Barber family lost...
local21news.com
Arrest made after 3 hurt in Lancaster shooting, mayor and community respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that left three people injured. Officials said they will release more information about the suspect in a press conference Tuesday. People in the community are responding to the violence, some saying...
local21news.com
Perry Co. District Attorney charges woman with killing her husband 35 years ago
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHP) — The Perry County District Attorney have charged the wife of Carl Jarvis in connection with his murder in 1987. In a news conference on Tuesday, Lauren Eichelberger announced Judith Jarvis was arrested at her home in Lancaster County. Eichelberger said the case had been...
local21news.com
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
local21news.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating a suspicious death. According to authorities, officers were called to the 900 block of North Lime Street around 8:30 AM on Monday, December 12. When officers arrived and checked inside the home, they found a deceased person,...
local21news.com
Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
local21news.com
Lancaster shooting victims were randomly targeted, suspicious death ruled homicide: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster spoke Tuesday morning about the recent shootings that left three people injured. According to police, two people were found in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street around 8:00 PM on Sunday, and had been shot. Police say both were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
local21news.com
Neighborhood picks up the pieces after explosion destroys Susquehanna Twp. home
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion on Crest Road Tuesday morning. “We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
local21news.com
Home explosion aftermath: Drone video, pictures show what's left after Dauphin Co. blast
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Susquehanna Township home was destroyed in an explosion on Monday morning. Officials said two people had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said a contractor hit a gas line, which led to the blast just after 9:00 a.m. Police and fire crews said they were...
local21news.com
Two York Co. schools placed on lockdown after threats, police believe from same caller
PENN TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The Penn Township Police Department is investigating after threats against two schools were called on Monday. Authorities believe the calls were made by the same person. Officers said they were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School around 2:00 p.m. and the school was placed...
local21news.com
"About that..." Importance of pronunciation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 has launched a new segment with anchor Joel D. Smith, that we are calling "About That..." In the news business, we need to accurately communicate. However when it comes to pronouncing words, sometimes the debate goes on for years. In this segment, Joel...
local21news.com
Harrisburg School District addresses violence on campus, proposes adding police force
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is taking another look at violence on campuses, and the district has proposed adding a police force. Dozens of parents filled the auditorium at John Harris High School Tuesday night. Some expressed concern about the safety of their children, and spoke...
local21news.com
Week two of Tyree Bowie trial: Protestors show support for accused
York, PA — Today begins week two of the Tyree Bowie trial. Bowie is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix more than four years ago. “It's heartbreaking,” said Barbara Stewart. Outside of the York County Courthouse, supporters marched with signs claiming the 43-year-old is innocent. Inside of the...
local21news.com
After picking up and moving due to I-83 expansion, East Shore Diner announces new name
SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The East Shore Diner was a landmark in Harrisburg, now it's on the West Shore with a different name; Silver Scoop. The diner was split in two and moved to Silver Spring Township. On Monday it arrived at the new location on Waterford Road near Cumberland Valley High School.
local21news.com
Road crews prepare for first bit of winter weather
Manchester Township, York County — With the first real winter weather set to hit Central PA, road crews are gearing up for whatever Mother Nature offers. “The guys have been going over their trucks today, getting them as fixed up as we could. We don't see any issues right now, but like I said, it's the first one of the year and we wanna make sure we are good,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County.
local21news.com
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community
HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
