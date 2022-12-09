Manchester Township, York County — With the first real winter weather set to hit Central PA, road crews are gearing up for whatever Mother Nature offers. “The guys have been going over their trucks today, getting them as fixed up as we could. We don't see any issues right now, but like I said, it's the first one of the year and we wanna make sure we are good,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO