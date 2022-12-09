ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Man accused of killing person inside Harrisburg home in August arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A man accused of causing the death of a person found inside a home in Harrisburg was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Harrisburg Police Department (HPD), Charles Baumgartner, 37, faces homicide charges over the death of a man found inside a home on Evergreen Street in August.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating a suspicious death. According to authorities, officers were called to the 900 block of North Lime Street around 8:30 AM on Monday, December 12. When officers arrived and checked inside the home, they found a deceased person,...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Neighborhood picks up the pieces after explosion destroys Susquehanna Twp. home

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion on Crest Road Tuesday morning. “We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two York Co. schools placed on lockdown after threats, police believe from same caller

PENN TWP., Pa. (WHP) — The Penn Township Police Department is investigating after threats against two schools were called on Monday. Authorities believe the calls were made by the same person. Officers said they were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School around 2:00 p.m. and the school was placed...
local21news.com

"About that..." Importance of pronunciation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 has launched a new segment with anchor Joel D. Smith, that we are calling "About That..." In the news business, we need to accurately communicate. However when it comes to pronouncing words, sometimes the debate goes on for years. In this segment, Joel...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg School District addresses violence on campus, proposes adding police force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is taking another look at violence on campuses, and the district has proposed adding a police force. Dozens of parents filled the auditorium at John Harris High School Tuesday night. Some expressed concern about the safety of their children, and spoke...
local21news.com

Week two of Tyree Bowie trial: Protestors show support for accused

York, PA — Today begins week two of the Tyree Bowie trial. Bowie is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix more than four years ago. “It's heartbreaking,” said Barbara Stewart. Outside of the York County Courthouse, supporters marched with signs claiming the 43-year-old is innocent. Inside of the...
local21news.com

Road crews prepare for first bit of winter weather

Manchester Township, York County — With the first real winter weather set to hit Central PA, road crews are gearing up for whatever Mother Nature offers. “The guys have been going over their trucks today, getting them as fixed up as we could. We don't see any issues right now, but like I said, it's the first one of the year and we wanna make sure we are good,” said Gary Ishman, PennDOT York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community

HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA

