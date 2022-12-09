ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Beyer found guilty of killing his two children, sentenced to consecutive life sentences

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley man has been found guilty of killing his two children and is facing back-to-back life sentences without parole. Matthew Beyer, 38, was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for killing his 5-year-old son William and 3-year-old daughter Danielle. According to the autopsies, the children suffered multiple "sharp force" injuries.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
GRESHAM, WI
Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
KESHENA, WI
Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting

APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
APPLETON, WI
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Green Bay detective's disciplinary case

MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault...
GREEN BAY, WI
Extra police presence Tuesday after possible threat to Chilton High School

CHILTON (WLUK) -- There will be an extra police presence at Chilton High School Tuesday after a possible threat. Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan Kaphingst says they were made aware of the information Monday night. The threat happened before the high school winter concert that was scheduled for 7 p.m....
CHILTON, WI
Green Bay police in standoff with person in west-side house

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police were in a standoff Wednesday afternoon with a person who has active arrest warrants from probation/parole officials. Green Bay police say they spotted the person around 12:15 p.m. He ducked into a house in the 700 block off S. Ridge Road. Police called in crisis...
GREEN BAY, WI
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
GREEN BAY, WI
Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill

OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
OCONTO, WI
Man fined for illegally registering to vote in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A man has been fined for illegally registering to vote in Fond du Lac County. Sam Wells, 55, was one of five people charged in February with election fraud. District Attorney Eric Toney said he registered to vote in the 2020 election using a post office box as his home address. Toney said Wells never lived in the ward where he voted and did not live in Fond du Lac County at the time.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

