Fox11online.com
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of setting fire to Door County supper club
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The man who allegedly set fire to a Door County supper club pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Wednesday. Jonathan Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of arson of a building without owner’s consent for the Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
Fox11online.com
Beyer found guilty of killing his two children, sentenced to consecutive life sentences
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley man has been found guilty of killing his two children and is facing back-to-back life sentences without parole. Matthew Beyer, 38, was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for killing his 5-year-old son William and 3-year-old daughter Danielle. According to the autopsies, the children suffered multiple "sharp force" injuries.
Fox11online.com
Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
Fox11online.com
Keshena man faces charges for alleged drug deal on Menominee Indian Reservation
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A Keshena man is facing federal charges for drug-related crimes on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Peter Boyd, 36, is being charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to court documents, Boyd was found with at...
Fox11online.com
Investigators release photo of fentanyl pills seized in Manitowoc, Brown County busts
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials are releasing a photo of fentanyl-laced pills seized in spring 2022 drug busts that resulted in federal charges. Manitowoc County authorities say from March through May, they made several controlled purchases of drugs from Zandrell Besaw at locations in Manitowoc and Brown counties. In all,...
Fox11online.com
Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted of odometer tampering accused of misleading SBA on loan application
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man is accused of not telling the federal government on a loan application that he was under indictment for another crime. A federal grand jury last week indicted Robert Solberg, 38, for allegedly misleading the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to the indictment,...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Green Bay detective's disciplinary case
MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault...
Fox11online.com
Extra police presence Tuesday after possible threat to Chilton High School
CHILTON (WLUK) -- There will be an extra police presence at Chilton High School Tuesday after a possible threat. Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan Kaphingst says they were made aware of the information Monday night. The threat happened before the high school winter concert that was scheduled for 7 p.m....
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police in standoff with person in west-side house
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police were in a standoff Wednesday afternoon with a person who has active arrest warrants from probation/parole officials. Green Bay police say they spotted the person around 12:15 p.m. He ducked into a house in the 700 block off S. Ridge Road. Police called in crisis...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police look to raise awareness surrounding domestic violence, Be Safe hotline
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are looking for new ways to ensure those experiencing domestic violence know the resources available to them. The Green Bay Police Department is now adding magnets with the Be Safe hotline number to its squad cars. The Be Safe campaign, which launched in October, connects...
Fox11online.com
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
Fox11online.com
Oconto hospital to host active weapon response drill
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The community should not be alarmed when they see police activity around an Oconto hospital later this week. Bellin Health is hosting an active weapon response drill at its Oconto hospital on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drill will include:. An actor playing the...
Fox11online.com
Man fined for illegally registering to vote in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A man has been fined for illegally registering to vote in Fond du Lac County. Sam Wells, 55, was one of five people charged in February with election fraud. District Attorney Eric Toney said he registered to vote in the 2020 election using a post office box as his home address. Toney said Wells never lived in the ward where he voted and did not live in Fond du Lac County at the time.
Fox11online.com
One Pulaski area bonfire victim to undergo another surgery Wednesday
(WLUK) -- We have been following the story of Brandon Brzeczkowski since mid-October. Brandon was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire, causing it to...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc educators visit Ohio school to see proposed literacy program in action
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Principals and teachers from the Manitowoc Public School District recently returned from a trip to Ohio to check out a literacy program that district administrators hope can reverse what they call a crisis in the district. Teachers and parents in Manitowoc have been voicing concerns about the...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in the area are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County Health Department continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Health Department is offering multiple ways for people to get their COVID-19 and flu shots before the holidays. Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to minimize risk of COVID-19 and flu. "We are seeing high rates of COVID-19, flu and RSV...
Fox11online.com
Santa and Oshkosh firefighters collect food and toy donations for struggling residents
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The 2022 Oshkosh Fire Department Toy and Food Drive is wrapping up. Santa and Oshkosh firefighters will make a last round through the Northeast Oshkosh neighborhoods on December 13. The department will collect non-perishable food items, new/unwrapped gifts, wrapping paper/tape, and cash donations. All donations will be...
