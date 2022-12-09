Read full article on original website
Food Bank for the Heartland sees Scoular employees volunteering
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not your typical lunch break. "Everybody gets engaged and has a lot of fun doing it. You can really hear it with the team back here," said Paul Maass, chief executive officer at Scoular. Taking a step away from the computer, Scoular employees stood shoulder...
Omaha landmark to be featured on United States Postal Service stamp for 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that a famous Omaha landmark will be featured on a postage stamp for 2023. The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will be one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps from the Postal Service. According to the postal service, the...
Omaha streetcar's impact on MUD gas, water bills
OMAHA, Neb. — Some officials across Omaha can't guarantee your gas or water bill won't be affected by the streetcar project. A city attorney, mayor's office representative and the Metropolitan Utilities District's senior vice president say they've been working together this month to avoid increasing rates. Water and gas mains run underground, where the streetcar needs rails in certain spots. Conversations increased in the past week.
North Saddle Creek district business owners hopeful for revitalization
OMAHA, Neb. — Business owners along the North Saddle Creek that would full into the proposed "Business Improvement District" are hopeful that Omaha City Council will move forward with plans to bring new life to the area. The Council held a public hearing Tuesday night which saw a handful...
Metro announces continuation of 'K-12 Rides Free' pilot program
OMAHA, Neb. — Metro transportation has announced the continuation of its K-12 Rides Free pilot program. Monday, the Omaha Public Schools board approved an extension of the program for another year. Metro said it's on track to provide 250,000 student rides this year. The program began in May 2021,...
Open Door Mission gets 10,000 books in groups' 22nd annual donation
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit group was gifted thousands of books to hand out to the community ahead of the holidays. Three groups donated more than 10,000 books to the Open Door Mission on Tuesday — marking the 22nd annual donation. The groups gather, store and sort...
Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?
OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
Bellevue police add all-electric vehicle to its fleet of 55 cruisers
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Police Department unveiled a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Wednesday, making it the first electric vehicle used by a police department in Nebraska. The vehicle was bought with insurance money that expires at the end of 2022. The department says it has the insurance money from when two of its Ford Explorer cruisers were "totaled."
Omaha Public Schools agrees to eliminate bus routes for thousands of students next school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Some 3,000 Omaha students will have to find new ways to get to and from class starting next school year. OPS says it is still struggling to hire enough bus drivers, and the district says it wants to provide safe and reliable rides. Every school board...
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announces resignation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from the district. "With deep gratitude for the time we’ve spent together, I notified our Board of Education that this will be my final school year with our school district," Logan said in a letter to the school community. "... I am forever grateful for and honored by the friendships and partnerships we’ve built together."
'Get familiar with Fontenelle Forest': Nature preserve bringing in the holiday season using the great outdoors
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue's urban nature center is opening their doors this month with a Christmas twist. "We're open a little later in the evening so people can come when it's dark and look at all the beautiful Christmas trees that we have out. We also have some of the boardwalks lit up with Christmas lights," said Denise Lewis, executive director of programs with Fontenelle Forest.
'Large shoes to fill': New, former board members react to Dr. Logan leaving OPS
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools SuperintendentDr. Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday she is resigning from the district. "I would love to thank Dr. Logan for her service to the school board, and the new superintendent has very large shoes to fill," said Brianna Full, the only new member who will be sworn into the OPS board in January.
OPPD conducting transmission lines surveys using helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District announced plans to begin helicopter surveys of transmission lines, starting Thursday morning. They said you might see a helicopter hovering near power lines throughout its 13-county service area. This is an annual survey conducted to "examine transmission line clearances." OPPD said it's...
Omaha City Council approves plan addressing affordable housing
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha City Council signed off an action plan to address affordable housing Tuesday. Some council members still want to make changes – but it's required by the state, and due at the end of the month. "I suppose if we didn't have a requirement...
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Bennington Superintendent to retire
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Dr. Terry L. Haack, who's served as Superintendent of Bennington Public Schools for the last 19 years, has announced he intends to retire from the post. In a news release Monday, Bennington Public Schools said Haack will serve through the end of the 2022-23 school year. The Bennington Board of Education was expected to approve Haack's retirement at its Monday meeting.
Bellevue Police to unveil electric cruiser
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In a video postedto Twitter Monday, the Bellevue Police Department announced it's ready to unveil an electric-powered police cruiser. The department says it will be the first all-electric police cruiser in Nebraska. The video starts with the message "Coming to a Road Near You" then shows...
Lancaster County District 26 legislative candidate asks judge for hand recount of ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — A candidate for the Nebraska legislature takes his fight for a recount to court. Russ Barger is asking a Lancaster County District Court Judge to order a hand recount in his failed bid for Northeast Lincoln's Legislative District 26. He lost the race to George Dungan...
Light snow expected to fall in Omaha area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is expected to hit the Omaha area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Less than 1 inch of snow is projected, which along with 30-40 mph wind gusts, could impact the morning commute. Flurries could start to move in by Wednesday evening. Then, bursts...
Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say
OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
