The 30th Leadership Butler County class is well on its way, as it plans to take on three projects for the first time in the history of the program. Each class is defined by its class project, and for the 2023 class, the primary project includes a partnership with the Moraine Preservation Fund to raise funds and renovate an existing multipurpose room at Pavilion 7 at Moraine State Park into a park environmental programming classroom.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO