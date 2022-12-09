Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Related
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
Belle Vernon wins first state championship in program history
The Belle Vernon Leopards made school history Saturday as they claimed the first state title in program history. The Leopards faced off against Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA 3A championship at Cumberland Valley High School. Belle Vernon won a tight victory, with the final score sitting at 9-8. The Leopards forced...
Controversy at Southern Columbia
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A little more than 24 hours after Southern Columbia Area High School won its sixth straight state championship in football, controversy has engulfed the tiger's team. The school district released a statement saying officials are investigating social media videos and photos with racist signs and...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
New Pittsburgh Courier
“Brothers” Reddic and Cummings making history as co-captains/champions
Antonio Reddic Sr. (l) and Gilmore Cummings. One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other’s company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other’s thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other’s way when necessary.
Pitt Prioritizes Portal WR Dante Cephas
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Farrell, Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
Kyi Wright entered his redshirt junior season as an option on the two-deep depth chart, but he ended up being little-used offensively in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense. Wright, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound tight end from Farrell High in Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon, PSN‘s Mike Farrell reported.
MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys basketball grinds out victory against Yough
There weren’t any slam dunks, and fast breaks were at a minimum. But Norwin isn’t judging wins on looks these days. Save your flash and frills. The Knights are 4-0. “We’ll take it,” coach Lance Maha said. “We’re happy to get a win against a good, athletic team like that.”
CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller
A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
Slippery Rock University trustees narrow choices for new president down to 2 people
The search for Slippery Rock University’s next president is down to a pair of provosts, one from Colorado and the other from Texas. Slippery Rock’s council of trustees, meeting Friday, voted to send to the State System of Higher Education the candidacies of Karen Riley, provost at Regis University in Denver, and Chance Glenn Sr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
cranberryeagle.com
Leadership Butler County takes on three projects for 2023
The 30th Leadership Butler County class is well on its way, as it plans to take on three projects for the first time in the history of the program. Each class is defined by its class project, and for the 2023 class, the primary project includes a partnership with the Moraine Preservation Fund to raise funds and renovate an existing multipurpose room at Pavilion 7 at Moraine State Park into a park environmental programming classroom.
Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County for the Friday, Dec. 9 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save at 600 Willowbrook Plaza in Rostraver Township. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
tubecityonline.com
‘Rust’ Comes to Duquesne for TV Shoot
Duquesne’s city hall stood in for the Fayette County Courthouse this month when “American Rust” filmed some scenes there. The web-based TV series is expected to return in early 2023. (Thomas Leturgey photo for Tube City Almanac) Parts of Duquesne were transformed into the fictional Fayette County...
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
Comments / 0