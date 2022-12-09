ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Newswatch 16

Controversy at Southern Columbia

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A little more than 24 hours after Southern Columbia Area High School won its sixth straight state championship in football, controversy has engulfed the tiger's team. The school district released a statement saying officials are investigating social media videos and photos with racist signs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

“Brothers” Reddic and Cummings making history as co-captains/champions

Antonio Reddic Sr. (l) and Gilmore Cummings. One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other’s company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other’s thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other’s way when necessary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Farrell, Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal

Kyi Wright entered his redshirt junior season as an option on the two-deep depth chart, but he ended up being little-used offensively in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense. Wright, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound tight end from Farrell High in Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon, PSN‘s Mike Farrell reported.
FARRELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh. 
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin boys basketball grinds out victory against Yough

There weren’t any slam dunks, and fast breaks were at a minimum. But Norwin isn’t judging wins on looks these days. Save your flash and frills. The Knights are 4-0. “We’ll take it,” coach Lance Maha said. “We’re happy to get a win against a good, athletic team like that.”
HERMINIE, PA
PennLive.com

CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller

A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Slippery Rock University trustees narrow choices for new president down to 2 people

The search for Slippery Rock University’s next president is down to a pair of provosts, one from Colorado and the other from Texas. Slippery Rock’s council of trustees, meeting Friday, voted to send to the State System of Higher Education the candidacies of Karen Riley, provost at Regis University in Denver, and Chance Glenn Sr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Leadership Butler County takes on three projects for 2023

The 30th Leadership Butler County class is well on its way, as it plans to take on three projects for the first time in the history of the program. Each class is defined by its class project, and for the 2023 class, the primary project includes a partnership with the Moraine Preservation Fund to raise funds and renovate an existing multipurpose room at Pavilion 7 at Moraine State Park into a park environmental programming classroom.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
tubecityonline.com

‘Rust’ Comes to Duquesne for TV Shoot

Duquesne’s city hall stood in for the Fayette County Courthouse this month when “American Rust” filmed some scenes there. The web-based TV series is expected to return in early 2023. (Thomas Leturgey photo for Tube City Almanac) Parts of Duquesne were transformed into the fictional Fayette County...
DUQUESNE, PA

