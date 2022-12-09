Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Click10.com
Police: Pair kidnapped, robbed 75-year-old woman in Hialeah ‘pigeon drop’ scam
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man and woman from southwest Miami-Dade stand accused of kidnapping and robbing a 75-year-old woman in Hialeah as part of what police are calling a “pigeon drop” scam. Lady Milena Rojas-Chauta, 39 and David Alberto Agudelo, 32, were arrested Tuesday and face charges...
Click10.com
MDPD: Under guise of seeking room to rent, duo binds, robs man at knifepoint in own home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A chance meeting over the summer at a southwest Miami-Dade gas station led to a man getting tied up and robbed at knifepoint in his own home, according to police. Police arrested the two men accused of committing the crime on Tuesday. According to a...
Click10.com
Police looking for Broward thieves who rob, sometimes shoot people selling items online
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are trying to track down a group of thieves using social media to commit armed robberies. Since Nov. 30, police in the city have been dealing with numerous robberies and a shooting that left a man dead. “We can have two people out there...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police officer found not guilty of battery to ask for reinstatement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a jury found him not guilty of battery, Officer Steven Pohorence will be asking the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to reinstate him, his defense attorneys said. Pohorence will also fight for pay after prosecutors charged him with battery for pushing a woman who was...
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
Click10.com
Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
Click10.com
Group kidnaps, stabs, robs man ‘smoking weed’ on Miami street corner, police say
MIAMI – A man who told cops he was “smoking weed” on a street corner in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood ended up being kidnapped, beaten, stabbed and robbed by a group of four men last month, according to an arrest report; police have since made at least two arrests in the case.
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Click10.com
Man indicted on first-degree murder charges for allegedly selling fake Xanax to Broward woman
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A grand jury indicted a man on first degree murder charges for allegedly selling fake prescription drugs to a Hollywood woman. Melissa Hernandez was 21 years old when she lost her life in Sept. 2021. Frank Hernandez said his daughter, Melissa, died after accidentally taking fentanyl.
Click10.com
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
Click10.com
Video shows man ‘out of his mind’ before dying in Miami-Dade police custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows a man’s erratic behavior before he died while police officers arrested him on Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade County. Witnesses said the man was throwing products inside an AutoZone Auto Parts store and shouting someone had a gun...
Click10.com
Wig Store owners considering shutting Tamarac business following multiple robberies
TAMARAC, Fla. – A South Florida wig store has been robbed numerous times, with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the family business. The repeated robberies happened in Tamarac. It’s gotten so bad the owner is considering closing her doors to protect her family. Surveillance...
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Click10.com
BSO announces DNA match in Pompano Beach woman’s 1994 murder; suspect deceased
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and crime lab announced an update in a 1994 cold case homicide Tuesday morning. The news conference began at 11 a.m. The case involves the killing of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe in...
Click10.com
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
Click10.com
South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities. Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday. In...
Click10.com
2 men shot outside YouFit gym in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One man is dead after a double shooting Sunday night in Miami Gardens. Investigators are now try to figure out what led to the fatal gunfire. Witnesses told Local 10 News that they heard gunfire and saw people ducking for cover near a YouFit Gym in the 19200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
Click10.com
Police: Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ attacks civilians, officers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who claimed to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach after hitting and threatening random passerby while slamming tables and throwing items, authorities said. According to her arrest report, the first officer at the scene...
Click10.com
BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree. Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter. “This is shop with the sheriff....
