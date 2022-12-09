ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities. Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday. In...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

2 men shot outside YouFit gym in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One man is dead after a double shooting Sunday night in Miami Gardens. Investigators are now try to figure out what led to the fatal gunfire. Witnesses told Local 10 News that they heard gunfire and saw people ducking for cover near a YouFit Gym in the 19200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree. Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter. “This is shop with the sheriff....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

