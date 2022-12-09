Former Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic is under investigation for running up a tab paid by Superintendent Bob Nelson. But, it wasn’t Slatic’s attempt to disguise hundreds of dollars of wine and liquor as tomahawk steaks that has him under the microscope of the state’s political watchdog agency. Nor was it Slatic ordering items not agreed to by Nelson. The Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating whether Slatic underreported on his disclosure forms the meal that Nelson hosted.

