North Fork Boosters to Honor Claudia Box With BBQ Dinner
NORTH FORK — Join us in honoring the hard-working, kind, and generous woman who has owned and operated Box Feed in North Fork for over 42 years. The North Fork Boosters and the North Fork Chamber of Commerce will be holding a retirement party for former Box Feed owner Claudia Box on Saturday, December 17, at the North Fork Town Hall.
North Fork Scout Fund Christmas Trees Sold Out
NORTH FORK — The North Fork Scout Fund Christmas tree lot has sold out for 2022. Due to weather conditions, the Scouts were only able to obtain 70% of the trees that were sold last year. Despite the rain on opening weekend, this reduced number of trees sold out quickly.
Local LGBTQ+ event "Fresno Drag Festival" was met with pushback and protest
Local LGBTQ+ event Fresno Drag Festival was met with protesters Saturday morning in Central Fresno.
Christmas Carriage Rides in Old Town Clovis
If you are looking for something unique to do this holiday season how about a carriage ride in Old Town Clovis? Fresno Carriage has been providing carriages for various events on some level for about 20 years. We chatted recently with owner Barbara Dotta about Fresno Carriage and about the rides in Old Town Clovis.
Perea Contacts Police Chief About Potential Threats to Fresno Drag Festival
City councilmember-elect Annalisa Perea reportedly has relayed her concerns to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama about possible threats to the LGBTQ+ community in connection with Saturday’s “Fresno’s Drag Festival: This Is Me!” event. Perea said that Balderrama told her a safety plan is being put in...
Transform Fresno: FCC West Campus
DescriptionFresno City College will develop a satellite campus in West Fresno, providing the community with a complete college center offering diverse educational opportunities, from career technology courses to transferable college credit. The project consists of an investment of over $86.5 million – seventy million coming from Measure C and $16.5 million coming from the Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) grant. To learn more about the project, visit www.transformfresno.com.
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
California High-Speed Raily Authority graduates seventh class of pre-apprenticeship program for future construction workers
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) yesterday celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) today celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s...
Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
Delivery driver fired after caught throwing FedEx customer packages
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — If you are waiting for your package to arrive by mail, you may want to check that they're getting delivered with care this holiday season. A Parlier woman reached out to FOX26 News claiming she is fed up with a FedEx driver who continues to mishandle her packages.
Slatic Accused of Bilking the Superintendent. State Investigating.
Former Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic is under investigation for running up a tab paid by Superintendent Bob Nelson. But, it wasn’t Slatic’s attempt to disguise hundreds of dollars of wine and liquor as tomahawk steaks that has him under the microscope of the state’s political watchdog agency. Nor was it Slatic ordering items not agreed to by Nelson. The Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating whether Slatic underreported on his disclosure forms the meal that Nelson hosted.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
There’s a rise in EBT scams, warns Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits. Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves […]
Big Changes for Central Valley Farmers, Disability Rights Activist Alice Wong on the Cost of Care
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. How California’s Drought Is Changing the Politics of the Nation’s Largest, Notoriously Thirsty Farming District. A tiny local election in the Central Valley caught our attention last month. A group of candidates promising...
Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?
Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
Flames break out at business in southwest Fresno
Crews battled a fire at a business in southwest Fresno early Monday morning. The flames broke out at Darling International on Belgravia and Teilman, a rendering plant.
DA speaks on Madera murder-suicide
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said despite a tragic outcome in Tuesday’s murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence, the department and local law enforcement did everything they could to keep 58-year-old Julie Bounds safe. Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said her husband, 60-year-old Monty Bounds shot her and then turned […]
