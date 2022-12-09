ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
FISH CREEK, WI
Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco

(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
GREEN BAY, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘We Believe in Glad Tidings’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s special for AVB Community Band to play in The Weidner’s main hall once a year. Monday night’s concert had special moments among the special. The program contained selections that showed the band’s range – big vigor to smoothly flowing tenderness...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fun family activities from the Algoma Public Library

(WFRV) – If you are looking for some fun ways to pass the time between Christmas and New Year’s the Algoma Public Library has plenty for your family to do. Local 5 Live visited with a look at just some of the things you can take part in from crafts, to genealogy resources, and even rent a mobile hot spot for your upcoming family road trip.
ALGOMA, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
DE PERE, WI
Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
GREEN BAY, WI
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter

(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
APPLETON, WI
Holiday Spotlight: Weyauwega Dairy

(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses. Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business. Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
GREEN BAY, WI
WINTER STORM WARNING: A wintry mess will bring out the shovels for many

We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.
GREEN BAY, WI
Winter storm to bring accumulating snow and slick travel to NE Wisconsin

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.
WISCONSIN STATE

