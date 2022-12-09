Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle used in attempted ATM theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reportedly stolen vehicle was used to try and steal an ATM from a Lincoln bank. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Pinnacle Bank, 2703 Folkways Blvd., at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm of a reported ATM tamper. Officers said they found...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
News Channel Nebraska
Four injured after vehicle collides with concrete barrier in Lincoln, one cited for DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle hit a barrier in Lincoln and one of them was cited for DUI. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1850 P St. parking structure around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Intent to distribute meth lands woman in prison for 15 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A meth-related charge is sending a woman to prison for 15 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 40-year-old Markisha Hill was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 9. Hill was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 180 months in prison with a ten-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
News Channel Nebraska
Rifle and ammunition among items stolen from Lincoln vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reported items, such as a rifle, were stolen from his vehicle during the weekend. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 8200 block of Flintlock St. around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported larceny. Officers said the 44-year-old victim told...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
4 teens, including 2 13-year-olds, arrested for allegedly beating man to death on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- Four teenagers were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the assault and beating death of a 62-year-old man on Halloween. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., Omaha Police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who was down and found a victim suffering from a head wound. The victim, Daniel Price, was reportedly unresponsive and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Rescue transports lone occupant after rollover
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle, roll-over crash near Syracuse at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday. A vehicle left the eastbound lane of Highway 2 and struck an embankment at the bottom of the ditch. The vehicle appears to have been on its wheels at...
proclaimerscv.com
Police Continues Search for 70 Bodies in Fremont, County After a Woman Claims Her Father Was A Serial Killer
Police authorities from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to search for 70 buried bodies. A woman recently claimed that her father was a serial killer and killed between 50 to 70 women in three decades. Lucy Studey McKiddy, 53 years old accused her father Donald Studey, who died in 2013, that he would regularly force them to throw dead bodies in a well.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
