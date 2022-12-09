Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of its final acts of the year, the House passed bipartisan legislation late Wednesday that would empower law enforcement agencies across the country to adopt de-escalation training when encountering individuals with mental health issues as part of an effort to reduce the number of officer-involved fatalities.
Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble
MV Realty’s business practice is simple: They give you cash. If you don’t sell your home, you can keep it. But if you do sell, you must use their agent to sell your home. However, these are 40-year deals that can follow you to your grave, and now there are lawsuits and other legal action regarding this company, in Washington state and all over the country.
