Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWK
How James Okonkwo became a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From playing tennis in Maidenhead, England to Division I basketball at West Virginia University, James Okonkwo’s path to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. There’s one member of his family who is at the center of it all: his older brother, Oliver. James...
WOWK
Mountaineer trios among the best in the country in efficiency
Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are off...
WOWK
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
WOWK
Kaden Prather enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
Comments / 0