Our MVBrewers series continues this week with first baseman Rowdy Tellez coming in at No. 5 on the team for 2022. In his first full season with Milwaukee, Tellez led the Brewers with 35 home runs while racking up 89 RBIs across 153 games, making him one of the most reliable players across the season. While he finished with a WAR of just 0.9, he still finished with a strong OPS+ at 115.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO