Milwaukee, WI

Brewers acquire William Contreras, Joel Payampas, and Justin Yeager in three-team trade with Braves and Athletics

The Brewers made a splash on Monday after staying quiet at the winter meetings, acquiring All-Star catcher/designated hitter William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal that also included the Oakland Athletics. The Brewers also acquired two relievers in the deal: Joel Payampas from the Athletics, and Justin Yeager from the Braves.
Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent Candidates: Starting Pitchers

With most of the top-end starters on the free agent market already gone — including Clayton Kershaw, Jacob deGrom, and Justin Verlander — a majority of the available pitchers remaining are ideal candidates to join Milwaukee and finish out the rotation that is already led by Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta.
MVBrewers #5: Rowdy Tellez

Our MVBrewers series continues this week with first baseman Rowdy Tellez coming in at No. 5 on the team for 2022. In his first full season with Milwaukee, Tellez led the Brewers with 35 home runs while racking up 89 RBIs across 153 games, making him one of the most reliable players across the season. While he finished with a WAR of just 0.9, he still finished with a strong OPS+ at 115.
