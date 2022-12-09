Read full article on original website
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Taylor Swift Continues Her Director Era By Announcing Her First Feature Film
Taylor Swift is fully leaning into the director’s chair. Following the success of her Sadie Sink starring-short All Too Well (which some are predicting might be nominated for a Best Live Action Short Oscar), the megastar has announced she’ll be making her feature-length directorial debut. The film will...
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details
Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Taylor Swift to direct her first movie
Taylor Swift will write and direct her first movie, Searchlight Pictures has announced. The studio, home to recent Oscar winners including Nomadland and The Shape of Water, will release the movie. Further details, including a title, plot, and release date, are unnanounced at this stage. “Taylor is a once in...
Prince Harry’s Subtle Body Language Signal in New Netflix Trailer Shows He’s ‘Uncomfortable’ About Leaving Royal Family, Expert Says
A body language expert analyzed the newest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix trailer and pointed out Harry's gestures and facial expressions.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
His movie scripts were rejected for 40 years. Now his Christmas film is about to air
We all nurture dreams that we want to see fulfilled but fear might be impossible to achieve. Countless people in the world envision becoming writers, actors, and dancers but only a few of them actually devote their lives to seeing these dreams through. Brian Ruberry is one such person who never gave up on his dream of becoming a scriptwriter even though it took him four decades to see his work on screen. The former public relations agent's "Single and Ready to Jingle" will premiere on Lifetime on December 11, reports The Washington Post.
Taylor Swift Unveils Behind the Scenes of Short Film Ahead 'Directors on Directors' Debut
Taylor Swift has made a name for herself not only as a singer-songwriter, but also as a director with the release of "All Too Well: The Short Film," and now she will be featured on Variety's "Directors On Directors" interview series. Swift released behind-the-scenes footage of her first-ever short film,...
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
James Gunn Directly Addresses Those Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lady Gaga Rumors
Marvel Studios somehow manages to always be in the headlines, even when they're in the midst of a hiatus in their release schedule. The studio released "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" last month, which is still killing it at the box office, but fans have a bit of a wait ahead of them until their next movie. With the turn of the year, the MCU enters Phase 5, and with it comes the end of one of Marvel's most popular trilogies — "Guardians of the Galaxy."
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the...
Lady Lylla Details To Get You Pumped For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films will launch in 2023 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" looks set to be something of a tearjerker. Director James Gunn has spoken several times about his desire to wrap up the stories of many of the characters he has helped bring to life on the big screen, meaning that certain characters might well be in the firing line.
Ryan Murphy Weighs In On Netflix's Choice To List Dahmer Under The LGBTQ Tag
It's fair to say that Ryan Murphy's chilling miniseries "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is one of the most controversial shows of 2022 — something which should be unsurprising, given its subject matter. The miniseries explores the life of cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters), taking a hard look at his troubled past and the extreme violence of his crimes.
