We all nurture dreams that we want to see fulfilled but fear might be impossible to achieve. Countless people in the world envision becoming writers, actors, and dancers but only a few of them actually devote their lives to seeing these dreams through. Brian Ruberry is one such person who never gave up on his dream of becoming a scriptwriter even though it took him four decades to see his work on screen. The former public relations agent's "Single and Ready to Jingle" will premiere on Lifetime on December 11, reports The Washington Post.

ALASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO